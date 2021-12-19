

Abbott stressed that in 2021 more than 1.2 million people who have tried to cross illegally have been arrested.

Photo: Brandon Bell / .

The state of Texas, through its governor, Greg Abbott, announced the beginning of the construction of a border wall project in order to stop illegal migration along the border with Mexico.

Abbott authorized construction of the wall six months ago, then announced $ 3 billion in funding to the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the construction effort, emphasizing that the wall is located on state territories and lands whose private owners agreed to hand over to make the wall.

“Texas is taking what truly is unprecedented action: a state to build a wall on our border, to safeguard the sovereignty of our state and our nation“Abbott declared at a news conference this Saturday.

“Already this year there have been more than 1.2 million people detained crossing the border illegally,” Abbott said, noting that the number did not include people who entered undetected.

The border wall is made up of steel bars, and an official from the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) noted that the materials and labor will come from local sources, including steel, which is used to produce the bars, Fox reported. News.

In addition, Abbott has designated billions of dollars in materials for the wall project that remain unused., and said the Biden Administration has not agreed to deliver it to help finalize the border plan..

He described the wall as just one part of a multi-pronged strategy that will include efforts by the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop people crossing the border illegally.

Additionally, Governor Abbott ordered a section of the wall to be erected after this Saturday’s press conference, a process that only lasted 10 minutes when the crane slowly lifted the wall segment, so that Then the workers will secure it at the base, this to show the capacity of the construction.

“The people we apprehend will be accused of trespassing on the state of Texas, and those charges will land them in jail,” Abbott warned, while making it clear that the state has investigated a prior defense to ensure that all criminal proceedings are guaranteed. and followed to the letter.

This project has been praised by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has been satisfied with the speed with which construction began and has progressed, committing that they will continue at that rate.

With information from Fox News

You may also like:

• Texas asks Biden for an emergency declaration in the face of immigration crisis

• Authorities in Texas seized lethal doses of fentanyl capable of killing 200 million people

• Governor of Texas assigns 3,000 members of the National Guard and more state police to stop migrant caravan at the border