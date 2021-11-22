11/22/2021 at 1:57 PM CET

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry kane, leads the ranking of most valuable players in the Premier League with a market value of 120 million euros. He is closely followed by Manchester City players, Jack Grealish, and Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku, with 100 million euros, who currently complete the podium..

The Briton, who last season he was the top gunner in the competition and was close to leaving for Manchester City, is ranked third if we take into account the five major European leagues: PSG strikers, Kylian Mbappé (€ 160M), and Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland (€ 150M), are at the top of the list.

For the Premier League, the list of players with the highest market value is as follows: Harry Kane (€ 120M), Jack Grealish (€ 100M), Romelu Lukaku (€ 100M), Kevin De Bruyne (€ 100M), Mohamed Salah (€ 100M), Raheem Sterling (€ 90M), Jadon Sancho (€ 90M), Bruno Fernandes (€ 90M), Marcus Rashford (€ 85M) and Sadio Mané (€ 85M).

The Premier League, the most valuable competition

The British championship is, without a doubt, the competition par excellence in European footballo: it has a real market value of 9,080 million euros, a stark difference compared to the rest of the five major leagues. They follow him LaLiga (€ 4,930M), Serie A (€ 4,920M), Bundesliga (€ 4,210M) and Ligue 1 (€ 3,720M).

What’s more, of the 10 players who are currently the most valuable players, a total of six play in the Premier League: Harry Kane (3rd – € 120M), Jack Grealish (4th – € 100M), Romelu Lukaku (5th – € 100M), Kevin De Bruyne (6th – € 100M), Mohamed Salah (7th – € 100M) and Jadon Sancho (9th – € 90M).