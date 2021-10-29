Austria is already preparing its population

The electrical system has tools to avoid this event, which, if it occurs, will entail stopping the activity for several days.

Manhattan during the 2019 New York blackout.Johannes EiseleAFP

Austria has put on the European table an apocalyptic scenario: that of a ‘great blackout’ in which the country’s energy system will collapse and this will drag those of other neighboring nations. In the last days, in the midst of gas supply crisis, in Spain there is talk of this possibility of losing light on a global level. Although experts do not consider it to be a real risk, they do warn of the difficulty of reactivating the service, a process that could take even weeks.

The Austrian Defense Minister, Klaudia tanner, was the one who brought attention to the problem – “a realistic and at the same time underestimated risk” – in an Instagram post. The country’s army carried out some maneuvers, attended by Tanner, to prepare for this eventuality. Austria also urges its citizens to get supplies such as candles, blankets or non-perishable canned food to cope with this scenario.

“Throwing that message seems too sensationalist and a little irresponsible,” laments Roberto Gmez, professor of Business at the European University of Valencia and an expert in energy supply. “In the case of Spain, a blackout of this type is unlikely,” he reassures. Of course, if it happened “it would be a very big problem”: “We are not only in the dark at home, it is that absolutely the entire economy stops.” Also, it wouldn’t be as simple as re-raising the fuses; “it will take days or weeks“. Nuclear power plants, for example, take days to shut down in an emergency situation to avoid generating too much heat and putting them back into operation also takes time.” Reconnection would be very laborious and expensive, “sums up the expert.

In any case, Gmez does not doubt that the regulator of the electrical system, Red Elctrica Espaola, “be on guard” so that the tools provided to avoid a possible blackout do not fail.

One of the first insurances that could be used to cushion a peak in demand are interruptibility contracts: there are consumers who pay for energy at a lower price or receive compensation in exchange for being the first to have their access cut off. a time when the system is stressed. “Great demand for energy”, summarizes Gmez, as smelting furnaces or cement companies that “they have promised to sacrifice themselves so that the network does not fall”.

In addition, contingency plans could also contemplate temporarily return to charcoal, who is on the bench waiting to retire permanently, but could jump back onto the pitch in an emergency and provide “about five gigawatts” of energy.

In his opinion, it does not make sense to make citizens think that they have to supply themselves “as if they were Rambo”, but rather that they should have chosen to better convey the idea that concrete measures may be necessary, such as power cuts. Because the system, says the expert, is robust and will not fall: “Sending citizens to look for stoves and batteries is like saying that the ship is going to sink and we have jumped.”

“We are in a situation of great nervousness because there are many sectors that are unbalanced”, contextualizes Gmez. Overall, the system seems “very robust,” he notes, but small variations produce “a lot of disruptions.” Thus, we see transportation or supply problems – not just gas – which, in many cases, are a consequence of the economic recovery after the pandemic.

In the energy context, the problem is that electricity is an energy vector. That is to say, has to be generated with other sources, either renewable (like the sun) or fossil (like gas). This reaches Spain mainly through two Algerian gas pipelines, GME (via Morocco, entering through Tarifa) and Medgaz (via Algeria itself, entering through Almera). First close October 31 for the conflicts between the two African countries. Renewables are inexhaustible, but they depend on their availability -it is impossible to generate photovoltaic at night or wind without wind- and in times of scarcity you have to throw away fuel (of which, in any case, by law there are reserves to cover up to 20 days of supply). And when there is not enough capacity to cover the demand, the blackout comes.

It is, the professor compares, as if the electrical system were a car that arrives loaded and without power on an uphill slope, which is the demand. If he begins to drown, we will have to downshift and release ballast so that he does not stall. A small sectoral blackout that avoids a large global blackout.

An island

Anyway, Spain has an advantage: the geographic peninsula is an energy island. “Spain is in a better position than the rest of the European countries in the face of a great blackout,” says Gmez. This makes it more difficult that if a country on the continent falls, it becomes a domino that drags ours. The network is very meshed, something that provides stability and codependency, but only up to the Pyrenees.

“We have a connection that provides 3 or 5%, in the best of cases, of the energy that Spain needs for France”, explains the expert. That 95% of our own production makes us used to “not having external support” and “generating or importing fuels to be able to produce electricity”.

Thus, through the mountain range only a few gigawatts enter the national system and “it is relatively easy to remove three dominoes so that it falls in Europe and does not drag us down.” “Our system, which has been a problem because we have had to cover the needs with our resources, can be a blessing,” acknowledges the professor.

Contingency plan

But what if it happened? Vox has already asked the Government if the Department of National Security include one of these blackouts as a risk that, Defense sources point out, are not currently included in the action plans. I know that there are, of course, “generic action plans in support of the authorities and the protection of critical infrastructures.”

In the event of one of these events, the Department of Homeland Security would be in command of the situation “with the support of various departments.” In the first place, Interior, but also Defense “in secondary matters of control and protection of critical infrastructures and in general logistical support.”

