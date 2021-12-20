During the last days, and with the increasingly uncontrolled expansion of COVID in the NBA, mantras are repeated that have to do with a very specific date on the calendar: “Yes, but they will not stop at Christmas”; “They have to save the Christmas day”; “That would force them not to play at Christmas and they will not go through there.” The outbreaks throughout the geography of the League have arrived, indeed, no margin to execute a tough policy of restriction that does not affect that date, 25-D, Christmas parties. The jewel in the crown of every regular season.

As of last Tuesday, the maximum number of players who had entered NBA security protocols in a single day was five. Since then, basically every day there have been more than ten cases for a total of more than 65 players and coaches in less than a week. Let us remember that in the NBA there are around 450 players distributed, with different guarantees and duration of contracts, among the thirty franchises. The League adopts emergency measures, tweaks protocols and changes the rules of availability and registration of players to prevent teams from falling below the minimum of eight that prevents playing. In any case, there are already seven postponed games. Last season it reached 31 but with a reduced and flexible calendar and a structure designed to make up for lost dates. That now, again with 82 matches per team, dates closed and pavilions that have returned to high occupancy (NBA, NHL, concerts and events …) is a much bigger problem. Beyond an obvious and crucial issue: franchises value around a million dollars what each game in their pavilion means to them. Nobody wants to stand on the balcony of losses until it is strictly necessary. The question is if it hasn’t been days since it is, of course.

An evidence last season

Christmas belongs to the NBA in the same way that Thanksgiving is the day of the NFL and New Years Eve and New Years are dates for college sports. Basketball has appropriated a date on which it has played since 1947 and which it only missed in 1998 because of the lockout. In the next closing, in 2012, Christmas also served as the opening date. The importance of this day was perfectly demonstrated last season, when it went from a possible start in January to start on December 22. It was about not keeping the schedule very into the summer and outside of the Olympics dates. But also to play on 25-D, the day in which televisions squeeze what they invest for each regular season, in which since 2008 it was decided to really bet on filling the NBA houses: batches of five games with the most important teams. media, the most morbid duels and the big stars on the screen. ESPN and ACB get to link 14 hours of special broadcast that previously produced special uniforms and that have seen, for example, Wilt Chamberlain add 59 points and 36 rebounds, Bernard King score 60 points with the Knicks and Phil Jackson add his 1,000 victory in, no less, a Celtics-Lakers that repeated the previous Finals and ended a streak of 19 wins in a row for the Greens. It was 2008, the first year with that round of five continuous matches.

For a great mass of television viewers in the United States, Christmas Day is the first real contact with the NBA season. It has not been unusual for the best games of 25-D to surpass the audiences of all the playoffs if the Finals are left aside.. It happened, for example, in 2012: the Heat-Thunder, rematch of the Finals, beat all the playoff games except the final series between Heat and Spurs and the seventh game between Florida and Indiana Pacers, in the final of the East. The most watched Christmas game ever is the 2004 Lakers-Heat, the reunion of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal after the transfer of the pivot: 7.3 average rating, 13.1 million people in front of the television. Five of the six most-watched games include the Lakers, and this year ratings were expected to rise after the slump of the past two years. The prime time of last year fell 20% in viewers and 35% in rating compared to 2019. It was the worst Christmas since 2017, in which the Lakers did not play, which in any case was the best news of Christmas 2020 with 7 million people watching his match against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks. Still, the NBA swept WWE (3.30 million) but had the problem that there was the NFL, intractable as always: more than 20 million people watched the Vikings-Saints.

The great injection nullifies millions

The Christmas day is therefore strategic and transcendental for the great television partners of the NBA. And these continue to provide the base of the League’s income. That’s why the Lakers only had 72 days off between their 2020 ring and the start of the following season. Practically half the free time that the champion usually has. The pressure to start before Christmas was extreme, with losses that stood at more than 500 million dollars (and heading to 1,000) if the second half of January was expected. The NBA was generating more than $ 8 billion before the pandemic. For this season, with a theoretical normality that the virus has once again cracked, the League expected to regain lost ground and approach 10,000 million after reducing its income by 35% in the 2020-21 season.

The NBA distributes its benefits in a scheme that is around 50% for each party: franchises and teams. That BRI, the income directly related to basketball (basketball related income), is the base of the salaries of the squads and they are used to calculate, in fact, the salary cap, how much each franchise can spend in salaries in each season. The new revenue is a reality: almost 1.5 billion for a record of sponsors that has to do with the agreements with State Farm, Verizon, Microsoft and Google; The return of Wilson as the official ball, the contract for trading cards with Fanatics, the shares in NFT with Dapper Labs or the advertising patches on the jerseys that amounted to 150 million for the teams in figures that go to more: the Nets have signed a new one with Webull for 30 million a year, the highest so far.

But for that BRI (which includes what the matches generate in tickets, merchandising, restaurants …) the big televisions continue being the jewel in the crown, the great sustenance of the business. And this was a promising season because the 2021 Finals had an average of 9.9 million viewers, 32% more than the Bubble Final in 2020 … even though it was LeBron James and his Lakers. Far both, yes, from the last prepandemic Final: 15.1 on average in 2019.

The great economic golden age of the NBA has to do absolutely with the current television contracts that came into effect in 2016 and are valid until 2025: Disney (ESPN and ABC) and Turner (TNT) agreed to pay 24,000 million for those nine seasons . Almost 3,000 million annually when the previous agreement barely reported to the League just over 900. The difference helped to skyrocket revenue and made it easier to multiply the zeros on new player contracts since the summer of 2016. The league’s median salary reached 7 million a year. In 2017, Stephen Curry signed the first contract of more than 200 million total (201 for five years). Later, Giannis Antetokounmpo renewed his with the Bucks, in 2020, for 228 million also in five years. On average, 45.6 per year. Curry, again, left the Greek behind with an extension until 2026 with the highest annual average in history: 53.8 million. In the last year (2025-26) the great Warriors point guard has insured 59.6 million. In the year before the new television deal, the salary cap (the total spent on salaries for each team in a season) was set at $ 70 million. In the following (2016-17), the rain of money from the televisions threw it to 94.1. A historic rise, a new NBA.

In 2025 that agreement that changed the rules of the game will end. And a new one is already being negotiated that can put the League in even more incredible numbers. According to Jabari Young (CNBC), the NBA will try to reach 75,000 million for another nine-year stretch, preferably for the same partners (Disney and Turner). It would go from about 2,700 million a year to more than 8,000. The salary cap, now at 112 million, could skyrocket beyond 170 million annually. In that estimate, the maximum five-year contracts would exceed $ 300 million. They would start at almost 60 in the first season and end at 79 in the last. Above the total cap in 2015 (70 million).

In March, the NFL (the mother of all American competitions) renewed its television deals in historic numbers: 100 billion for eleven years (2023-33). More than 9,000 million a year, a figure to the NBA wants to get closer despite the fact that its weight among the public in the US is much less. But it has demographic bias in its favor: its fans are the youngest of the major professional leagues in the country, a very desirable fishing ground, and its global impact is much greater than that of the NFL, an immovable bastion at the domestic level. The recovery of audiences after the first great crisis caused by the pandemic makes the big televisions do not hesitate. Not only is sport an obvious pillar of their schedules, it is alsoe has also become an essential hook for the success of the new systems of streaming. That makes them, whoever pays the boss, also have the upper hand when push comes to shove. And that includes, in the case of the NBA, the great jewel in the crown: Christmas Day. It’s that simple … and that complex.