A great in and out of the ring. Saul Canelo Alvarez He is developing a great sports career but he is also growing as a person. His social work and commitment to his fans are characteristics that stand out, and this last gesture goes hand in hand with his predisposition to help others. A girl made a request on the networks and the boxer took five minutes to answer to address his situation. Crack.

Karla Vanessa Martínez Cruz, a sick young woman, told about her case and asked for support to raise funds in order to undergo a major surgery. In a video that went viral on Twitter, he recounted what the operation is about and asked the Mexican for a favor, who came from beating Caleb Plant less than a month ago, to be able to pay the expenses.

He beat the American on November 6. (Patrick T. FALLON / .)

Look also

The 15-year-old teenager commented that she was diagnosed with a type of cancer in 2019 and that you need to undergo surgery in a short time, so you documented your case and He requested help from the multi-champion to raise about 300,000 Mexican pesos – about $ 15,000.

“I have taken 26 chemotherapies and I would like this video to reach Canelo Álvarez to ask for help because I need lung surgery as soon as possible because the tumor that I have grows 5 centimeters per month. The surgery has a cost of 300 thousand pesos and it is an amount that we cannot get together in such a short time. Please, I need your help. I want to live, fulfill my dreams and the goals that I have “Karla said in the recorded video.

Canelo took five minutes and made an urgent request: “A phone number!” Of course, the video was released by a boxing fan and not by the girl in a particular way. A) Yes, Canelo began the search for the little girl to help her pay for her operation, showing that it is a great.

Look also

Canelo’s request

Canelo, in solidarity with children

A few weeks ago, The Red Nose association, which is responsible for raising funds to help children with cancer in Mexico, shared great news regarding the boxer and his commitment to the youngest.

It is not the first time that he brings out his solidarity side. (. / CAROLINE BREHMAN)

Look also

“Thank you, Canelo, for time and again that you have opened your heart to the champions fighting cancer. You are the miracle of many children and women. You are a champion of life!”They wrote on social networks, announcing a donation made by the athlete of one million Mexican pesos -Figure close to $ 50,000.

The native of Guadalajara made an important donation to contribute to the cause of children who need chemotherapy. So far, the association has raised about 3 million Mexican pesos, so the donation made by Canelo represents a third of the total.

It is not the first time that Álvarez has carried out an action of this type, since his involvement in solidarity issues has been known for years, especially for people who need high-cost medical treatments. In that case, the boxer – considered the best pound for pound today – made a gesture with Red Nose to applaud, proving to be a champion both inside and outside the ring.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE