The future of Spanish sport experienced moments of doubt throughout 2021. Fortunately, most of the doubts surrounding the new generation were resolved after the Olympic Games that saw three of our protagonists hang a medal. The other two, both stood out in various tournaments that were held in the weeks after the Japanese event reaping unexpected results that lifted more than one off the couch. We may not be talking about Rafa Nadal, Pau Gasol, Fernando Alonso or Marc Márquez, but just as hateful as the comparisons are, so is not getting excited about what is coming down the door.

PEDRI

The current ‘Golden Boy’ and winner of all possible awards for best young soccer player of the year was a breath of fresh air for Spanish soccer. After a long time looking for heirs for Xavi and Iniesta, the canary has won that poster in his own right after having an impressive year at Barcelona with just 18 springs crowned with an Olympic silver medal. Pedri may be the boy who can lead Spain back to a winning cycle as a national team like the one we experienced a decade ago.

CARLOS ALCARAZ

There is something about this boy that inevitably leads us to compare him to Rafa Nadal. At just 18 years old, he has achieved things that the best athletes in the history of Spain could not achieve at his age. In this 2021, he won the ATP Next Gen tournament being the best player on the planet with less than 21 years. He also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open putting the public in his pocket with his determination and won the ATP 250 tournament in Umag rising in the ranking to 32nd place gaining 109 positions.

PAOLA BADOSA

His explosion has had to wait until he was 24 years old, but often an outbreak. The New Yorker who has lived in Barcelona since she was a child has exploded the WTA rankings to number 8. Along the way, she has won the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and the Olympic Games. In Tokyo, a heat stroke prevented him from achieving a medal that the Spanish expedition took for granted after showing themselves as the strongest in the tournament up to that moment.

ALBERTO GINÉS

The ‘Spiderman’ from Cáceres surprised the world of sports by winning the gold medal in the climbing discipline in its premiere at the Olympic Games. The Spanish surprised everyone with an achievement that has made him a benchmark for minority sports, being the standard-bearer of a movement to make them grow. Through his account on social networks, Ginés has awakened a fever for escalation to the point that multiple rock tracks will be created in Spain in 2022 thanks to his achievements.

ANA PELETEIRO

Another late blast like Badosa’s, but it was also worth it. The Galician won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Spain’s record twice. Peleteiro, at 26, threw down all the barriers known to her so far to fly towards a medal that thrilled Spanish athletics. Her spontaneity and closeness on social networks have made her a benchmark for young generations, who want to see her with gold in Paris 2024.