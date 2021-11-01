11/01/2021 at 09:00 CET

About a year ago, before the Delta variant, the Rockefeller University virologists in New York, Theodora Hatziioannou and Paul Bieniasz, set out to make a version of SARS-CoV-2 that would be able to bypass all of our defenses.

They wanted to know more about the behavior of our neutralizing antibodies by mixing and matching potentially worrisome mutations with circulating viruses. And they tested them!

It may interest you: What is the real risk of Covid-19 at this time and who should be more careful?

Now their study has been published in the journal Nature. And in it they show how a peak mutant containing no less than 20 changes was completely resistant to & mldr; But not from all people.

The mystery of “super immunity”

In the investigation they discovered that people who had suffered the disease months before, had antibodies capable of defeating this mutant peak.

And that was much more resistant to immune attack than any known natural variant.

The response was so striking that their antibodies even blocked other types of coronavirus. And that’s why one of the researchers, Hatziioannou, said:

“It is very likely that these antibodies will be effective against any future variants that SARS-CoV-2 develops.”

So now, while the world is on the lookout for the dangers that new variants such as Delta plus may bring, scientists have begun to utter a new word: “super immunity.”

And that is now one of the great mysteries of the pandemic.

Having been sick, an advantage

The researchers hope that by analyzing the differences between the immune protection produced by infection and that produced by vaccination, they can better understand how those higher levels of protection are achieved.

And they consider that this can help us to know how prepared our immune responses are for the next variant that arises.

Hybrid immunity of the infected

Not long after countries started vaccines, researchers began to notice unique properties in the vaccine responses of those who had previously caught and recovered from COVID-19.

As Rishi Goel, one of the team members, says:

“We saw that the antibodies of those who had the disease reach levels much higher than those obtained with the two doses of the vaccine.”

Initial studies of people with “super immunity” or “hybrid immunity” (as scientists call it) found that their serum (the portion of blood that contains antibodies) was much better able to neutralize immunoevasive strains, such as the Beta variant from South Africa and other coronaviruses, compared to vaccinated people.

But the reason was not clear.

Memory B lymphocytes

Most of the antibodies produced after infection or vaccination come from short-lived cells called plasmablasts, and antibody levels drop when these cells die.

But once the plasmablasts disappear, we are left with an important source of antibodies, which are memory B cells, which are activated by infection or vaccination.

They are long-lived cells that produce higher-quality antibodies, and that kick in when people who have recovered from COVID-19 are re-exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 spike.

“If these cells” smell & rdquor; an antigen, natural or from an mRNA vaccine, explode and start to produce more antibodies & rdquor ;.

In this way, a first dose of vaccine in someone who has been previously infected is doing at least the same job as a second dose in someone who has never had COVID-19.

More potent antibodies

In addition, there are differences between memory B cells triggered by infection and those triggered by vaccination, as well as in the antibodies they produce.

And there could be the reason for the “super immunity”

In analyzing hundreds of memory B cells by the scientists, they found the following differences:

– The natural infection it triggered antibodies that continued to grow in potency and amplitude against the variants for a year after infection.

– Most of the antibodies caused by vaccination they seemed to slow down in the weeks after a second dose.

– Memory B cells that evolved after infection were also more likely than those from vaccination to produce effective antibodies against the new variants.

Furthermore, an investigation has just shown that the antibodies of people who have had the disease recognize more variants and produce antibodies in more quantity, for longer and more stable.

The ‘time effect’

But there is a possibility in favor of those who have not had the disease.

The researchers do not rule out that the data they are analyzing right now may be altered by the times.

In general, it has been more time since those who had it were in contact with the disease than those who were vaccinated.

And they don’t rule out that time may be an important factor, as it can take months for a stable group of memory B cells to become established and mature.

As one of the study’s authors, Ali Ellebedy, a B-cell immunologist at the University of Washington puts it:

“We are comparing someone who started the race three or four months ago with someone who has just started the race.”

That is why they are studying the possibility that people who have had the complete vaccination schedule for months may be catching up.

What’s more, they have already found signs that some of the memory B cells triggered by vaccination are acquiring mutations, up to 12 weeks after the second dose, that allow them to recognize various coronaviruses including some that only cause common colds.

And they have also found signs that six months after vaccination, memory B cells continued to grow in number and develop a greater ability to neutralize variants.

“The reality is that we have a set of high-quality memory B cells that are there to protect us if we ever encounter this antigen again.”