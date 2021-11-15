

Morata took revenge for his criticized Eurocup and secured Spain’s qualification to Qatar 2022.

Photo: Jorge Guerrero / . / .

Spain beat Sweden 1-0 with a goal from Álvaro Morata, 84 minutes into a competitive match and in which nerves surfaced in some sections. Although it was worth the tie, La Roja won and achieved the direct ticket for Qatar 2022, the twelfth World Cup in a row that will play, while the Swedes will go to the repechage.

Spain, leader of Group B with 16 points and which was worth a draw, and Sweden, second with 15, they gambled everything on a card, there was no room for failures to be in Qatar 2022 in the reissue of the match between the two of the Eurocup (0-0) on the same stage, a La Cartuja stadium with 52,000 willing fans to carry the Red in flight, as in the big events.

The Spanish team tried to create superiorities, but there was no clear dominator. Even Sweden, firmly behind and pressing, was growing and was about to score, in the 38th, on a Forsberg volley that almost brushed the right post of the local goal. With Spain cloudy in their football, the panorama did not change until the break.

In the resumption, La Roja added more dynamism and depth to their game, with Gavi looking to hook with the tips and with Jordi Alba, above all, but he ran into a very safe Sweden behind, who, with his captain Lindelof, was a rock back and kept scaring up. He had no other choice, since only triumph served him.

Alvaro Morata He came out with force, gave more speed to the Spanish attack and had a clear arrival on the left in which he did not manage to finish with precision, the same thing that happened to the Swedes Svanberg and Claesson already close to the last quarter of an hour, in which Spain tried to control more and avoid dangerous losses.

Sweden pressed, especially looking for the height and experience of Ibrahimovic, but without success, while Morata, who revolutionized the Red’s attack, tried again with a shot that was stopped in two times by Robin Olsen in 84.

However, two minutes later, the Madrid striker, which was whistled at La Cartuja by the public at the European Championship in June, vindicated himself and found the prize for his insistence on achieve 1-0, after picking up an impressive whip from Dani Olmo to the crossbar, beating the Swedish goal and put Spain in a new World Cup. The great rematch.

Data sheet

1 – Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Gavi (Brais Méndez, 89), Busquets, Carlos Soler (Mikel Merino, m.73); Sarabia (Morata, m.59), Raúl de Tomás (Rodrigo Moreno, m.59), Dani Olmo (Rodri, m.89).

0 – Sweden: Olsen; Krafth (Martin Olsson, m.84), Lindelöf, Nilsson, Augustinsson; Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg (Svanberg, m.63); Kulusevski (Quaison, m.63), Isak (Ibrahimovic, m.73).

Goal: 1-0, M.86: Morata.

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany). He admonished the Spanish Brais Méndez (m.91) and on the Swedish side Krafth (m.77).

Incidents: Match of the tenth and last day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full at the La Cartuja stadium, in Seville, with 51,844 spectators, including some 1,700 Swedes.