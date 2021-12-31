It is the most used payment method in Spain and after five years in operation they have reached 20 million users. Now Bizum wants to go free and this is his great challenge for 2022.

We all use Bizum, surely on a daily basis. The comfort, simplicity and immediacy of the service is what has convinced us all. And it is that Bizum has finished with the delinquent friends, which is a historical milestone.

Making payments to friends, family, or even the store below your house is immediate and easy. Nothing to ask for long account numbers, to put the full name, to fill in the concepts, to put the password according to the coordinate that it touches and to wait a day.

As Bizum is to see your contact list, select the person, and send the money. That fast, that simple. And also that dangerous if we do not use it correctly.

Despite how famous and popular the app is, Its managers assure that until this 2021 they have not had benefits, being this one million euros after almost a decade of losses. And is that being popular and used does not always mean being profitable.

Still, Bizum is right where it wanted, with a user base that already almost 20 million users in Spain with 32 banks and neobanks adhered and with the intention of continuing to innovate for 2022.

Despite the fact that Bizum has been with us for a long time, the payment tool tries to update every year, as you well know.

During 2021 we have seen how Bizum created and established the Bizum password to pay locals, in this way we can pay in stores, restaurants and premises through Bizum in a simple way and without the need for a card.

And the objective they have from the company is to bet on becoming independent in 2022, hence we are facing the great Bizum revolution for next year.

As explained from the StartUp, they are in the process of creating an independent application that will not replace the current one from our bank, but rather will be a complement.

The app is currently in the process of being created and the idea is to launch it by 2022.

As they explain, the objective is to expand the payment possibilities through the mobile that Bizum currently offers. Thus, in the new app you can create groups for payments and distribute expenses, either between friends, with roommates or with your partner.

In addition to this great leap to become independent, Bizum is also testing the international terrain, since as you know right now it only operates in national territory.

And their expansion plans do not end there, but the director himself acknowledges that they are studying the implementation of payments and collections for companies, in addition to the payment in joint purchases between friends.

To all this we must add that Several municipalities and administrations will begin in 2022 to include Bizum as a payment method when paying certain taxes.

At the moment, it has been known that the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council will incorporate this payment gateway into its new policies in order to meet its security and time-saving objectives in bureaucratic procedures.

In this way, Bizum is distancing itself from the rest of the free options that we already see in the market, which have been copying its functionalities to introduce themselves little by little. And while they are very useful, few are as complete as Bizum or have the backing of so many banks.

As you can see, those of us who use the free and instant payments app Bizum are in luck because this 2022 the tool is going to become more complete. The ease of payments is one of the great milestones of fintech companies and the reason for their success.