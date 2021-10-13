Courtesy: The Great Spider The Great Spider talks about Our Latin Beauty

Three years have passed since the Great Spider became known after its passage through the 11th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, and although the spectacular contestant was eliminated halfway, she did not take the crown of reality, but ensures that she did. the best of the awards: the recognition and affection of the public. By the way, she made history and with her beauty and her enormous charisma, she remained forever among the spoiled ones of the Univision reality show.

And with a solid career in media and social networks, with credits such as ‘Your face sounds like’ and ‘Inseparables love to the limit’, where he showed his talent for animation, and his participation in theater projects, such as ‘Las Gogoseras’, From the prominent director of the Miami stars, Yoshvani Medina, the Great Spider affirms that limits should not exist for anyone in the pursuit of their dreams, and she is clear that one day she will have her own television show. That is the message he always wants to share with his fans and Nuestra Belleza Latina gave him the push.

“After the show, only wonderful things have happened to me. I cannot deny that at the beginning when I left Nuestra Belleza Latina I felt a bit lost, because one hopes that changes and opportunities will come immediately, but I discovered that you have to be patient so that things come to you ”, commented the Gran Arana, in an interview with Now. “This is how I was in the ‘back stage’ of Your Face, it sounds like the first great project to me. Then I covered ‘Inseparables love to the limit’, by Unimax, and there I understood that opportunities are a world of possibilities, because I have never set limits on my mind. One day I would like to have my own television program and I am clear that I am going to achieve it ”.

And when it comes to talking about the “tips” that he gives to the 10 girls who are in the Mansion competing for the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina, and that this week they were all threatened, after making a challenge of live journalistic coverage , the Colombian gave a recommendation of gold, that even penetrates in common people.

Play

The moment that made everyone cry: The Big Spider shows its heart | NBLThe Colombian revealed to Alejandra Espinoza that the eternal smile that makes her face shine has a very painful reason behind it. In addition, a surprise video brought more tears of excitement and happiness. # NBL2018 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Visit the official site: Nuestrobellezalatina.com Follow us: FB: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina IG: instagram.com/nuestrabellezalatina/ TW: twitter.com/nuestrabelleza2018-10-29T22:15: 00Z

“Until today, he affirmed that my participation and the example that I left among many people was my best crown. People still write to me who tell me that they remember my participation and thank me, and that is why I think my advice to the girls of NBL is to be themselves, not to be afraid to move as they are, ”said Arana.

“I think that made me shine. It was my charisma, my way of being, the freshness that I showed from the first moment, that captivated people. As I always said, I am the freshness that television needed. Do not be afraid of how you are perceived. I was a gift that I gave to the contest, because I feel like they saw a real woman, that if she falls, she comes back and gets up, and that is the truth that the public appreciates and wants to see in these girls, “said the former contestant from NBL.

Play

ARANA is eliminated: I am leaving because many people want me out | Our Latin Beauty Our Latin Beauty is already in the final phase. After concluding the 6th Gala, the Colombian Arana Lemus is eliminated from the Competition.2018-11-12T02: 50: 07Z

And without pretending to sound arrogant, but insisting that it is necessary to believe things and work hard to achieve them, the Great Arana assured that when she competed in season 11 of Nuestra Belleza Latina, she was convinced that she would reach the final together with the current winner. .

“I say that I am the great eliminator, because I was eliminated just before in the semifinal, and although I admit that that exit hurt me as they have no idea, I also like to look at everything in a positive way and not put on the brakes. But I saw myself in the final with Migbelis Castellanos, fighting for the crown, “said the communicator. “It is not to sound conceited, but I always like to place myself in the competition and I was always aware that the objective to be demolished was clear, and I knew that I was in a contest that I wanted a good communicator, and that is why I placed myself with Migbelis in the grand finale ”.

Play

Smells of trouble: she is Arana Lemus and promises to shake the mansion of Nuestra Belleza Latina | NBLThe Colombian arrived with everything and crown to make the strict jury of Nuestra Belleza Latina laugh. But could too much comedy be an obstacle to achieving your most cherished dream? #NBLaudiciones, #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Visit the official site: Nuestrobellezalatina.com Follow us: FB: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina IG: instagram.com/nuestrabellezaLatina/ TW: twitter.com/nuestrabelleza2018-09-24T15:45 : 00Z

Tell us what you think of the Great Spider, and if you want to follow her on her Instagram account, click here.