With the arrival of the cold, the stalls of roasted chestnuts multiply in the street. We are going to see the easiest way to prepare them at home.

The roasted chestnuts they are an excellent autumn and winter food. But it takes a bit to prepare them at home.

They are rich in minerals, such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, or magnesium, as well as vitamins B1, B3, B6, folic acid, and fiber. And they are anti-inflammatory.

The problem is that, if you grill them in the pan, not just anybody. You need an iron skillet, and certain fires, like the glass ceramic, do not heat them well.

What’s more take a long time to roast, and you have to be aware every few minutes, turning them over so they don’t burn.

Yes the oven handles, the energy expenditure is great to heat it, and they also take a long time to cook. Too much consumption in these times of crisis with the electricity bill.

Fortunately, there is a faster and easier way: with the microwave.

Indeed, chestnuts can be roasted in the microwave. And in our experience, they taste almost the same as roasted in the pan or the oven, saving the distance.

The key is in find the right spot: if you leave them for a short time they will cook, and if you leave them too long, they will burn.

How to microwave chestnuts

Take a handful of chestnuts and remove the ones that have a hole, since they will have a worm.

Make a generous cut with the knife in all the chestnuts, reaching up to the meat. That is, it cuts both thick and thin skin. This is very important, because if you don’t, the chestnut will explode when heated.

Put the chestnuts in a microwaveable plate or bowl. Do not put more than 10 or 12 because if you put a lot of them they will generate a lot of steam inside the microwave. Better to do them in 2 or 3 batches.

Set the timer according to the power of your microwave:

600 W: 3 minutes 800 W: 2 and a half minutes 1000 W: 2 minutes

This is indicative. It will depend on the chestnuts that you put. At first they may come out cooked, or burned. Adjust the time.

It will probably take you 2 or 3 tries to find the exact point where the chestnuts come out roasted.

When you find it, always put the same number of chestnuts with that time, and you will enjoy delicious and warm roasted chestnuts, which will taste better than ever and will warm your hands while you eat them, when it is cold.