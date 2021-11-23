Joint initiative of several countries

PABLO PARDO

Correspondent

Washington

The United States, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Great Britain have opened their strategic oil reserves and the price has risen by one dollar.

It has been an unprecedented move. United States, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Great Britain they have opened up their strategic oil reserves. And the price has gone up a dollar. The measure was discounted by the market and, furthermore, it has been considered insufficient by the operators. In fact, the 50 million barrels that the US has put on the market will go, for the most part, simply to fill the stocks of that country’s refineries.

Perhaps the best example of that failure – and of the rising prices – is that the United States discount chain ‘Dollar Tree’, famous because everything it has for sale on the shelves costs a dollar, goes to raise the prices of most of the products he sells to a dollar and 25 cents. It is as if the ‘Todo a un euro’ stores in Spain decided that, from now on, everything will be at 1.25 euros.

The fact that this massive intervention in the oil market has not had the slightest impact does not predict anything good for inflation or for governments that, like the United States, are being subjected to a crisis. increasing political pressure to contain the rise in prices. Gasoline and heating oil are at their seven-year high in the US.

Never in history have states released so much oil. The US is injecting a record number, higher than its largest interventions, which took place thirty years ago, during Iraq’s occupation of Kuwait, and ten, when NATO intervened in the Libyan civil war. There is also another factor: this time it is a coordinated intervention of six countries, including the four largest oil consumers: the US, China, Japan, and South Korea. No EU country has participated.

The release of strategic oil reserves is a relatively common strategy to force the price down. Only the US has 754 million barrels in underground caverns in the Gulf of Mexico region, where its refineries are concentrated, to face supply crises or war conflicts. That supposes about 35 days of consumption.

Until now, the White House had been successful in controlling the rise in oil prices simply by managing expectations and threatening to intervene. Thus, for weeks he had hinted that he would intervene, and, a few days ago, he announced an investigation to determine whether the big oil companies collude to keep the price at the service stations artificially high. Paradoxically, it has been to move from words to deeds and stop holding back the price rally.

Yesterday the Democratic congressman Ro khanna, chairman of the House of Representatives subcommittee on the environment, threatened to ban oil exports by the US, a controversial measure, which some say will not impact the price, given that the value of oil is fixed in the market. international. In the United States, oil exports were prohibited since the first oil crisis hit the country in the early 1970s until just under a decade ago, when increased oil production due to the fracking boom allowed that country to produce oil above its demand.

