Initiatives to recover wetlands, reforest burned forests or take advantage of water resources in which companies, citizens and social organizations are involved.

“In nature is the preservation of the world”, sentenced the North American writer Henry David Thoreau in the XIX century. The action of man in natural settings can endanger the habitats of plants and animals, which when they see their system threatened flee to other healthier settings. This is what happened at Laguna Primera de Palos, in Huelva, which two decades ago was a degraded enclave threatened by human activity. The expansion of intensive farming and the industrial occupation of the immediate surroundings transformed this space, endangering its natural values. A transformation project spearheaded by Cepsa and the Cepsa Foundation, in collaboration with the Junta de Andaluca, has allowed this natural space of 16 hectares today to overflow with life and has become an environmental reference. “It has been a pioneering collaboration in the business field in environmental awareness, specifically on the coast of Huelva because it is not so frequent”, highlights the environmentalist Enrique Martinez, director of Marismas del Odiel.

To return the lagoon to its original state and with the commitment to its future conservation, Cepsa began to carry out the recovery in the area in 2001. During this time the company and its foundation have led research work, maintenance projects and programs that promote its public use. Today recognized as a Wetland of International Importance (Ramsar Zone), the lagoon celebrates the 20th anniversary of its restoration, converted into a refuge for birds and home to 170 species of vertebrate animals. After an investment of more than two million euros, the challenge now is to improve the coexistence of economic sectors and involve industry and agriculture that operate in the environment and carry out new actions that make their conservation more effective.

On the board of environmental commitments, the companies’ strategy plays a crucial role in finding a new sustainable production model. Nature requires more action in the face of climate change, defined by experts as the greatest challenge facing humanity. Within the ecosystem, forests are essential to keep the planet alive. They are the lungs of the world. As a study of the UN, the forest stands that are part of the list of the World Heritage They absorb 190 million tons of carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere each year. But desertification and major forest fires have endangered foliage around the world. In our country, in the first seven months of 2021 alone, the flames burned more than 40,213 hectares of forest area. In Spain, despite the reduction in the total number of forest fires and the area burned, the 11,700 accidents that occur on average per year are too high a figure. They know this well in Cortes de Palls (Valencia), which suffered a fire in June 2012 that burned 30,691 hectares of trees and Mediterranean scrub. That same year, the llamas devastated almost 12,000 hectares of trees, scrub, grass and crops in the Castrocontrigo municipality, in Len. But little by little life is returning to the burned mountains thanks to initiatives such as the one launched by the manufacturer HP. A hundred volunteers have participated this year in the reforestation of 40,000 square meters of land devastated by fire where they have planted 2,000 trees and shrubs. Members of the Green Areas Association, HP employees, along with partners and customers have been part of this initiative that is part of the Recover your forest project. This project is the first of many with which HP wants to give back to the forests more than what it uses, and is part of the strategy promoted by the company Bosques Sostenibles (Forest Positive).

The importance of finding a sustainable balance between industrial development and environmental conservation has led companies such as Coke to draw up strategies for the protection of water resources. And it is that water is the main ingredient of its drinks, but it is also essential for the ecosystems and the communities in which it operates. The firm tries to return 100% of the water contained in its beverages every year. To achieve this, it has developed water recovery and replenishment projects since 2009, among which the so-called ‘Possible Mission: Guadalquivir Challenge’, executed together with WWF to improve the quantity and quality of water in the river estuary. After three intense years of work, at the beginning of this year it has achieved a cumulative saving of 1.54 million cubic meters of water in the cultivation of citrus, as well as the restoration of six hectares of the Adventus marsh, recovering part of it. the traditional wetlands of the Guadalquivir estuary, one of the most valuable and threatened ecosystems in Spain. Another example that shows that if there is a will among all the actors involved, it is possible to rebuild environments that at the time seemed lost forever.

