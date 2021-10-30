10/30/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

Agustí Sala

The way to a Spain more green includes about 241,000 million euros, a sum equivalent to one fifth of annual gross domestic product (GDP), until 2030 for the implantation of renewable energy, energy saving and efficiency and networks. According to the national integrated energy and climate plan 2021-2030, this gigantic mobilization of resources for the decarbonization of the economy will, in turn the creation of between 253,000 and 348,000 new jobs annually during this time.

This process of ecological transition, which will require the public-private partnership, is one of the pillars, in turn, of the transformation, recovery and resilience plan, which the Government sent to Brussels and which contains the reforms and investments planned to benefit from 140,000 European ‘Next Generation’ funds, of which half are lost funds. Of the first 70,000 million foreseen in the first three years in the recovery plan sent to Brussels, 40.29% are for the green transition section, supported by the deployment and integration of renewable energies, electrical infrastructures, promotion of smart grids and the deployment of flexibility and storage, as well as a renewable hydrogen roadmap, a commitment of the major energy companies today -the latest Of which is Repsol, with a plan of 2,500 million until 2030, but to which other large companies such as Endesa, Iberdrola or Naturgy, among others, have joined – and the strategy of the “just” transition.

Public coffers

This volume of activity will, in turn, have a significant effect on public coffers through the collection of taxes that will come from a majority of economic and industrial activity, with an increase of between 7,600 and 19,800 million euros “without altering the rates. tax “. And these additional revenues “would allow a similar increase in public spending.” In fact, according to the national plan, the increase in collection will cover all the expenses related to the public financing of Pniec itself, between 2,900 and 6,900 million and “freeing up a significant amount of resources for other expenses or transfers.” That is in total “between 4,700 and 12,800 million additional euros that would be available to the public sector for other expenses, investments or transfers not associated with Pniec.”

Another advantage of this strategy is that a total of 67 million euros can be saved up to 2030 compared to the trend scenario, due to the reduced demand for fossil fuels, one of the variables that most contributes to the increase in the Spanish trade deficit.

In addition to the economic element, the measures of this plan are expected to have a “very positive impact in terms of health.” In fact, it is estimated that improving air quality will prevent the premature death of around 2,400 people in Spain in 2030.