The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder this Thursday by 73 points (152-79), a gigantic and historical difference in the score that supposes a new record in the NBA. Until now, the largest margin in an NBA game was in a December 17, 1991 game in which the Cleveland Cavaliers destroyed the Miami Heat by 68 points (148-80).

The Grizzlies (12-10), in which the Spanish Santi Aldama plays, surpassed that mark on a perfect night in which they disintegrated the Thunder (6-16), which are one of the worst teams so far this season . Aldama joined this historic Grizzlies party with his best performance since landing in the NBA. The Spanish rookie was the third highest scorer of his team and played 28 minutes in which he achieved a double-double of 18 points (8 of 16 shooting), 10 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a plug.

The statistics at the end of the game reflected the magnitude of the beating of the Memphis. Nine Grizzlies players exceeded 10 points with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the leading scorer with 27. The home team boasted precision with 62.5% accuracy in field goals and 52.8% in triples (19 of 36 ). In contrast, the Thunder made only 32.9% of their shots and 28.9% of their 3-point attempts (11 of 38). The Grizzlies delivered 41 assists (the Thunder only 14), captured 53 rebounds (their rivals only 26) and stole 16 balls (the visitors recovered 2). In fact, the Memphis team broke several franchise records: greater difference in a victory, more points, more points from bench players, assists, percentage of field goals, greater advantage during a game and better +/- (the points in favor minus the points against in the time in which a given player is on the court), which Santi Aldama now holds with 52.

At the break, the local advantage was already 72-36 and the maximum difference that the Grizzlies achieved throughout the duel was 78 points already in the fourth quarter. The game also marks the Grizzlies’ record for points in a game in franchise history. Curiously, the Memphis did not count on this evening to remember their star, Ja Morant, who did not play due to injury.

In the Thunder, Argentine Gabriel Deck, who has had very few chances this season, suffered this loss for the first-person history books. Deck contributed 4 points (2 of 5 shooting), 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 22 minutes for Oklahoma City.