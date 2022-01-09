A very good team wins a lot of games. That is a no-brainer. But above all, he wins a lot of games that he could (or even should) lose. The Memphis Grizzlies are, by any measure, a very good team. The question is whether it is a great team and it seems more and more reckless to say no. In LA they began their double in back to back (yesterday Clippers, today Lakers) with a comfortable victory (108-123) that came without his trainer Taylor Jenkins, on COVID protocols, and without his star, Ja Morant, who was off due to muscle discomfort. Without Steven Adams or Kyle Anderson. And for most of the game without a Dillon Brooks who was injured, an ugly-looking ankle problem.

It is true that in front were some Clippers devastated by absences, who continue to grieve (of course) without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George: now 19-21, four defeats in five games and ninth in a West in which, it is luck for them, nobody squeezes too much from behind. But the point is, whatever the circumstances, the Grizzlies keep going. They take games, they win: 27-14 in the middle of the course, pace of 54 victories and his best moment at this point since the 2014-15 season. The good old days of grit and grind. Like then, now they have eight victories in a row. If they beat the Lakers today, it will be nine for the first time in their history. They have beaten the Lakers themselves, the Nets, the Suns and the Cavaliers in this section. And, very significantly, they have stopped looking back (the Mavs are fifth to five games) and have looked at the big three: the Jazz are at one and a half, the Warriors at three and a half. And they are closer to the Suns, the best team in the NBA, than to those Mavs who are their immediate pursuer.

The Grizzlies have the fresh legs of youth without the competitive penalties that youth often carry. It’s like a team of young veterans, cwith out-of-the-box chemistry and deceptively great depth. Without Morant and almost without Brooks, they crushed the Clippers (from 44-34 to 56-66 in the final turn of the second quarter) Desmond Bane, who is at an all-star level (23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) and a Jaren Jackson Jr (26 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 5 blocks) who served as a unifier, played a lot as a pure center without Adams, signed one of his most complete games of the season and showed that, perhaps, he is definitely breaking into the player that a few thought he was never going to be.

The rest were put by Tyus Jones (an underrated point guard: 18 + 5 + 5), Melton, Clarke (18 + 15, excellent next to Jackson Jr) and also Santi Aldama, in the interior rotation and with 7 points in 20 minutes. Without clashing with the rhythm of his team, which is not little. With no answers as soon as they stopped shooting from the outside (36-16 in points in the paint at halftime) and with too many losses, the Clippers gave up despite 29 points and 8 rebounds from Marcus Morris and 18 from Reggie Jackson. It is their turn, in their minor clothes, to scratch some victory here and there while they wait for the cavalry. Far away, now, from the state of full happiness of the Grizzlies, who today face some Lakers also in flood. Nobody would have said it a few weeks ago, but it points to a great game.

