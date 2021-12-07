How can it be? Be that as it may, the fact is that it is. The Grizzlies won in Miami (90-105) with insulting authority. And they have five victories in a row. It does not seem like much in the NBA universe but it is a great thing: they were negative (9-10) when Ja Morant was injured and the bad omens placed them out of the West race (very poor, everything is said) for this mishap knee of his franchise player. But they have won the five games they have played since (14-10). And what is more incredible, truly amazing: They haven’t been behind for a second at any point in the five. It is the second team to achieve something like this in the last quarter of a century. In Miami at least they were tied (at 2-2), which they had not done beyond the initial 0-0 in the previous four wins.

The Grizzlies, despite having one of the worst defense in the NBA, continue to carry out the games with an enormous offensive production and a lot of faith, an unquestionable competitiveness that has never been lacking since they were coached by Taylor Jenkins. Without Morant, the figure of the excellent Desmond Bane (21 points, 8 rebounds), on his way to the all-star level. Tyus Jones (14 points, 7 assists) is an underrated game director, and Steven Adams is not Jonas Valanciunas (whose place he has occupied in the Tennessee areas) but he is doing his job in recent games: 17 points and 16 rebounds, 7 attacking to generate productive second chances. Dillon Brooks, glue of the hard, added 21 points and the Grizzlies won with a breakaway in the first quarter (4-14, 6-20…) from which they always controlled a very diminished rival. The Spanish Santi Aldama played 11 minutes and added 1 point and 2 rebounds (0/4 in shots).

The Heat, who started the season 6-1, are in a delicate moment. They lost Bam Adebayo and have more outside than inside Jimmy Butler, who returned after a four-game absence but injured his tailbone again after a fall early in the game and left the game in the third quarter. He was a shadow of himself, like an anemic team in attack and sustained, with almost no outside shot, by the appearances of Tyler Herro (24 points). There are four defeats in five games and three in a row at home … where tomorrow the champion arrives to visit, some Bucks who are accelerating fully. Quite the opposite of those of Spoelstra, in the valley section.

A giant named Joel Embiid

With that giant presence that he has in his best games and with a better attitude, I do everything myself, Joel Embiid got the Sixers out of trouble at Charlotte, where Doc Rivers’ men won (124-127) in overtime and after a lot of sweat and a couple of good scares. The game illuminates the effort of the Hornets, who came from beating the Hawks and brushed another great victory with five casualties due to COVID protocols, including those of three incumbents (Ball, Rozier, Plumlee). Tomorrow, the game is repeated at the Spectrum.

The duel breaks a tie between the Sixers now with 11 losses (13-11) and the Hornets with 12 (14-12) after not knowing how to close a victory that they had very close after holding on to the game for many minutes. At 119-117 and in the last minute, Kelly Oubre threw a triple too fast instead of lengthening possession, Embiid crossed the track and tied and then Miles Bridges and Embiid himself failed. In extra time, the Cameroonian scored 6 of the Sixers’ 8 points against a fused opponent, almost without personnel and who stayed at 2/9 in shots in those extra five minutes. Still, Oubre had three times as much to force a second overtime. The forward, despite these shortcomings, was the best of his team: 35 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals. The rest were put by Gordon Hayward (12 + 5 + 9), Cody Martin and PJ Washington in a team that fights at a minimum and in which they appear to add players like JT Thor, James Bouknight and Nick Richards.

Embiid insisted on winning and he did. Majestic, he finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 15/20 shooting from the field. A question of domination for a team that had nothing left over, that did not have Tyrese Maxey but that recovered Tobias Harris (21 + 11 + 4). Tomorrow, revenge option for some Hornets who will continue in the frame. Pandemic stuff.

The miracle of the Wizards is over

The Wizards continue to wake up from the dream that was a 10-3 start to the season for them. Since then, eight defeats in twelve games, four in the last five and for the first time three in a row after falling in Indiana (116-110) against the Pacers who, for their part, had four in a row and needed a win like this. They are now 10-16, still far from those of Washington, with a good 14-11 but increasingly worse feelings.

The Wizards had five consecutive victories, last play in included, against some Pacers who were very aggressive in the first half in which their rival added ten losses and returned to play a very poor first quarter (28-18). After two games in which they accumulated disadvantages of 25 points, they did not improve their image much. and they didn’t really get close until the last few moments. They did not threaten a more orderly Pacers and who took advantage of the decrease in revolutions of the defense of those of the capital: 52.1% in shots, over 39% in triples and 21/22 free throws. ORn feast for Domantas Sabonis (30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists), well accompanied by Malcolm Brogdon (17 + 6 + 8), LeVert (19 points), an active Duarte (13 and 4 steals) and a very intense Brissett.

The Wizards are less: Bradley Beal improved a lot (34 points, 4 assists) after his bad game against the Raptors but Spencer Dinwiddie did not play, to take care of his knee, Hachimura and Bryant are still out and Bertans could hardly play, with gastroenteritis. Less disciplined and intense than at the start of the season, the Wizards have no talent to spare and losses are starting to pile up.

Good wins for Bulls and Hawks

With Bulls and Nuggets and in the frame, he commanded the inertia and energy of the former, who do not fail (109-97) and They manage a tremendous 17-8 (the team with the most wins in the East) despite the fact that the casualties pile up, the last ones that of DeMar Derozan (by COVID protocols) and Alex Caruso. Without two such essential players, the Bulls responded again led by Zach LaVine (32 points, 8 assists) and a Nikola Vucevic who shot very badly (8/24) but finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and a good defense to Nikola Jokic . Bulls are short on cash but have a lot of power generators: Derrick Jones, Tony Bradley an Ayo Dosumnu who shone as a starter (11 + 6 + 8) next to Lonzo Ball (20 + 10 + 4). The Nuggets fall below 50% of wins (11-12), again without any production from a bench in which nobody scored more than three points and in which Facu Campazzo was left without scoring points (0/5 in shots and 5 assists in 21 minutes). Jokic, very little accompanied once again, finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists, Morris with 19 points and 7 assists, Barton with 19 points, Gordon 18 …

In Minneapolis another duel of minimums was played. The Wolves (11-13) could not (110-121) with some Hawks (13-12) illuminated from the line of three (25/49), a weak point in the Minnesota defense. Trae Young led the win with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists, and they put the percussion the triples of Gallinari (4/6, 20 points) and Luwawu-Cabarrot (7/14, 23 points). Good victory for some Hawks that accumulate casualties on the wings: Hunter, Reddish, Bogdanovic, Hill … The Wolves, for their part, had neither D’Angelo Russell nor Patrick Beverley and they started Leandro Bolmaro. The former Barça player stayed at 2 points and no assistance with 1/6 in shots for a team with few weapons beyond Towns (31 + 16 + 6) and the points of Edwards (20 in 19 shots) and Beasley ( 24).

How can it be? Be that as it may, the fact is that it is. The Grizzlies won in Miami (90-105) with insulting authority. And they have five victories in a row. It does not seem like much in the NBA universe but it is a great thing: they were negative (9-10) when Ja Morant was injured and the bad omens placed them out of the West race (very poor, everything is said) for this mishap knee of his franchise player. But they have won the five games they have played since (14-10). And what is more incredible, truly amazing: They haven’t been behind for a second at any point in the five. It is the second team to achieve something like this in the last quarter of a century. In Miami at least they were tied (at 2-2), which they had not done beyond the initial 0-0 in the previous four wins.

The Grizzlies, despite having one of the worst defense in the NBA, continue to carry out the games with an enormous offensive production and a lot of faith, an unquestionable competitiveness that has never been lacking since they were coached by Taylor Jenkins. Without Morant, the figure of the excellent Desmond Bane (21 points, 8 rebounds), on his way to the all-star level. Tyus Jones (14 points, 7 assists) is an underrated game director, and Steven Adams is not Jonas Valanciunas (whose place he has occupied in the Tennessee areas) but he is doing his job in recent games: 17 points and 16 rebounds, 7 attacking to generate productive second chances. Dillon Brooks, glue of the hard, added 21 points and the Grizzlies won with a breakaway in the first quarter (4-14, 6-20…) from which they always controlled a very diminished rival. The Spanish Santi Aldama played 11 minutes and added 1 point and 2 rebounds (0/4 in shots).

The Heat, who started the season 6-1, are in a delicate moment. They lost Bam Adebayo and have more outside than inside Jimmy Butler, who returned after a four-game absence but injured his tailbone again after a fall early in the game and left the game in the third quarter. He was a shadow of himself, like an anemic team in attack and sustained, with almost no outside shot, by the appearances of Tyler Herro (24 points). There are four defeats in five games and three in a row at home … where tomorrow the champion arrives to visit, some Bucks who are accelerating fully. Quite the opposite of those of Spoelstra, in the valley section.

A giant named Joel Embiid

With that giant presence that he has in his best games and with a better attitude, I do everything myself, Joel Embiid got the Sixers out of trouble at Charlotte, where Doc Rivers’ men won (124-127) in overtime and after a lot of sweat and a couple of good scares. The game illuminates the effort of the Hornets, who came from beating the Hawks and brushed another great victory with five casualties due to COVID protocols, including those of three incumbents (Ball, Rozier, Plumlee). Tomorrow, the game is repeated at the Spectrum.

The duel breaks a tie between the Sixers now with 11 losses (13-11) and the Hornets with 12 (14-12) after not knowing how to close a victory that they had very close after holding on to the game for many minutes. At 119-117 and in the last minute, Kelly Oubre threw a triple too fast instead of lengthening possession, Embiid crossed the track and tied and then Miles Bridges and Embiid himself failed. In extra time, the Cameroonian scored 6 of the Sixers’ 8 points against a fused opponent, almost without personnel and who stayed at 2/9 in shots in those extra five minutes. Still, Oubre had three times as much to force a second overtime. The forward, despite these shortcomings, was the best of his team: 35 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals. The rest were put by Gordon Hayward (12 + 5 + 9), Cody Martin and PJ Washington in a team that fights at a minimum and in which they appear to add players like JT Thor, James Bouknight and Nick Richards.

Embiid insisted on winning and he did. Majestic, he finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 15/20 shooting from the field. A question of domination for a team that had nothing left over, that did not have Tyrese Maxey but that recovered Tobias Harris (21 + 11 + 4). Tomorrow, revenge option for some Hornets who will continue in the frame. Pandemic stuff.

The miracle of the Wizards is over

The Wizards continue to wake up from the dream that was a 10-3 start to the season for them. Since then, eight defeats in twelve games, four in the last five and for the first time three in a row after falling in Indiana (116-110) against the Pacers who, for their part, had four in a row and needed a win like this. They are now 10-16, still far from those of Washington, with a good 14-11 but increasingly worse feelings.

The Wizards had five consecutive victories, last play in included, against some Pacers who were very aggressive in the first half in which their rival added ten losses and returned to play a very poor first quarter (28-18). After two games in which they accumulated disadvantages of 25 points, they did not improve their image much. and they didn’t really get close until the last few moments. They did not threaten a more orderly Pacers and who took advantage of the decrease in revolutions of the defense of those of the capital: 52.1% in shots, over 39% in triples and 21/22 free throws. ORn feast for Domantas Sabonis (30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists), well accompanied by Malcolm Brogdon (17 + 6 + 8), LeVert (19 points), an active Duarte (13 and 4 steals) and a very intense Brissett.

The Wizards are less: Bradley Beal improved a lot (34 points, 4 assists) after his bad game against the Raptors but Spencer Dinwiddie did not play, to take care of his knee, Hachimura and Bryant are still out and Bertans could hardly play, with gastroenteritis. Less disciplined and intense than at the start of the season, the Wizards have no talent to spare and losses are starting to pile up.

Good wins for Bulls and Hawks

With Bulls and Nuggets and in the frame, he commanded the inertia and energy of the former, who do not fail (109-97) and They manage a tremendous 17-8 (the team with the most wins in the East) despite the fact that the casualties pile up, the last ones that of DeMar Derozan (by COVID protocols) and Alex Caruso. Without two such essential players, the Bulls responded again led by Zach LaVine (32 points, 8 assists) and a Nikola Vucevic who shot very badly (8/24) but finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and a good defense to Nikola Jokic . Bulls are short on cash but have a lot of power generators: Derrick Jones, Tony Bradley an Ayo Dosumnu who shone as a starter (11 + 6 + 8) next to Lonzo Ball (20 + 10 + 4). The Nuggets fall below 50% of wins (11-12), again without any production from a bench in which nobody scored more than three points and in which Facu Campazzo was left without scoring points (0/5 in shots and 5 assists in 21 minutes). Jokic, very little accompanied once again, finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists, Morris with 19 points and 7 assists, Barton with 19 points, Gordon 18 …

In Minneapolis another duel of minimums was played. The Wolves (11-13) could not (110-121) with some Hawks (13-12) illuminated from the line of three (25/49), a weak point in the Minnesota defense. Trae Young led the win with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists, and they put the percussion the triples of Gallinari (4/6, 20 points) and Luwawu-Cabarrot (7/14, 23 points). Good victory for some Hawks that accumulate casualties on the wings: Hunter, Reddish, Bogdanovic, Hill … The Wolves, for their part, had neither D’Angelo Russell nor Patrick Beverley and they started Leandro Bolmaro. The former Barça player stayed at 2 points and no assistance with 1/6 in shots for a team with few weapons beyond Towns (31 + 16 + 6) and the points of Edwards (20 in 19 shots) and Beasley ( 24).