Every time the delivery Poblano Ricardo Romero he rides his bike near the 14th street in Manhattan, where the main shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is located in New York City, you can’t stop stopping for even a few minutes to get down on your knees. There, he pays obeisances to his spiritual patron, far from his land, but close to his most important beliefs.

The religious experience of this Mexican worker, who cycles miles and miles daily to offer a vital service to the city, it is shared by thousands of his countrymen.

“The main miracle that one as an immigrant asks of him is to always be healthy. To move on. And to work as we Mexicans know: Very hard! ”Ricardo exclaimed, just a few hours after he exalted himself This Sunday, December 12, the most widespread Marian devotion in the Big Apple and probably the most popular in the whole continent when commemorating the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

In New York City, hundreds of thousands of Mexicans, mostly from Puebla and Oaxaca for decades have been sowing their religious traditions big time. Many of them had a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

“I was sick last year. I had all the symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately I am counting it. But many of my countrymen stayed on the path of following their dreams. Here I always come to pray for the most important thing that one needs to prosper. And it is precisely having health. That is the main favor that one can ask the virgin ”, Ricardo said.

While this Sunday millions of parishioners will be in the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, 4 thousand kilometers away from the Big Apple, the devotees of New York and especially Mexican immigrants, will venerate in various ways the so-called Queen of the Americas.

The Aztec Juan Esteban Martínez for four years has been pastor of the Church of Guadalupe on 14th Street in Manhattan. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“They are all Guadalupanos”

And this 2021, with the coronavirus vaccine on stage, the expectation is that thousands of faithful and believers lose their fear of congregations and large gatherings that in themselves define this commemoration, at least that is the expectation of the pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Manhattan, Juan Esteban Martínez, who highlights that more people are participating in the masses.

“There is not a Mexican who is not Guadalupano. You can practice another religion. You may have another creed. But he will always be Guadalupano. That is the great unifying value that our holy mother has ”, explained the priest born in Monterrey.

Martínez is a “faithful believer” that the COVID-19 vaccines will be an avenue for thousands of devotees to congregate around this devotion again this year in all the catholic temples of the city.

“In all of our churches, in the five boroughs, there is an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe. It is a faith that generates joy for Mexicans “he explained.

But in addition to the serenades, mariachis, processions and liturgical activities that take over several blocks of the Big Apple, one of the most important events this Sunday to commemorate the ‘morenita’ is the arrival of the Guadalupana Torch.

The Guadalupe Torch Returns

The Guadalupe Torch Race It is an annual pilgrimage that departs from Mexico City in October, travels through several Mexican states, crosses the border and then continues through more than a dozen states in this step, and then ends its journey in the Central park, in Manhattan.

This activity that has a special meaning for immigrants reaches its nineteenth edition, with a very powerful narrative in favor of comprehensive immigration reform, which brings out of the shadows million undocumented in the country.

The Mexican Joel Magallán, founder of the Tepeyac Association in New York that organizes the race, highlights that after being suspended last year due to the obstacles generated by the pandemic, the torch was lit this time to reinforce various messages around the devotion to the “dark virgin”.

“In each city that we cross we are telling the authorities how relevant it is for a community that was essential in the public health crisis, that there be real progress in a true modification of immigration laws ”, he limited.

For Magallán this torch unifies his countrymen around an act of veneration and a spiritual belief that arose from even before colonial times. But that also invites immigrants to take action and make yourself visible despite your fears.

“We have a generation of new voters in this country, children of Mexicans who were born here. They must understand the power of their vote to choose, but also to become the future occupy political leadership”, Exalted the activist.

Guadalupe is a symbol of Mexicanness, especially for the first generation of Mexican immigrants who came to New York. Furthermore, his ‘mantle’ has always been associated as part of the challenges of those who left the country to seek better opportunities.

“If a reform advances we will organize a race with the torch, but in the opposite direction, that is to say leaving from New York “, highlighted Magallán.

The president of the Tepeyac Association of NY reinforces that the honors to the Virgen Morena is an opportunity to ignite the flame of a comprehensive immigration reform. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Feast on saint patrick

One of the main masses this Sunday in honor of the Queen of the Americas will be celebrated in the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral at 4:00 pm. The liturgy will be celebrated by the Bishop Ramón Castro Castro, Bishop of Cuernavaca.

This year, the Episcopal Conference of Mexico sends Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York and the Archdiocese of New York, a very special gift of two images representing Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego.

These images have traveled from Mexico since November 29, 2021, with stops at various churches along the way in honor of this Marian commemoration.

This journey began with a mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico on November 29 and a dedication of the images.

Immediately after the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, images will head to Staten Island as part of a 12-month trip through the ten counties of the Archdiocese of New York to be seen by those who cannot travel to the city.

In all the Catholic churches of the Big Apple there is an image of the most popular Marian invocation on the continent. (Photo: F. Martínez)

A pre-Hispanic tradition

The cult of the Virgin of Guadalupe dates back to the first years after the Conquest, around the year 1525, when Franciscan friars built a small church in the Cerro del Tepeyac, north of Mexico City.

A pre-Hispanic sanctuary was already built on this hill, in which, among other deities, the goddess Tonantzin Cihuacóatl.

The Aztec tradition around this Marian image is linked to the indigenous Chichimeca Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin According to Catholic tradition, he witnessed his appearance in 1531. He was canonized in 2002 by Pope John Paul II.

The image of san juan diego It also has an inescapable presence in the Catholic churches of the Big Apple as part of the link with the Marian dedication.

The Mexican immigrant Reyna Reyes, 32, I prayed a rosary to the ‘morenita’ this week in front of an icon of the mother of Jesus flanked by a sculpture of the indigenous man in a church in Manhattan: “I don’t ask for anything specific when I pray to the Virgin, I only cry out for spiritual growth ”.

When she was a child Reyna did not know the fervor for the landlady. This connection emerged recently when he began to reach out to some religious groups in New York City.

“When you have so many problems, you only ask for clarity. And getting close to this image has given me peace. It is a direct link with God through a representation of his mother. It’s all, “he said.

Guerrero immigrant Reyna Reyes says she is getting closer to Marian devotion for more spiritual growth. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Arrival of the Guadalupana race in NYC:

6:00 am: Welcome to runners coming from Passaic in New Jersey who received the fire on November 11 at the George Washington Bridge crossing.8:30 am: The Guadalupe race ends at 72nd Street and West Central in Manhattan.9:00 am: Ancestral ceremony and dances in honor of the brunette from Tepeyac.10:30 am: Procession of the Queen of Mexico between 59th Street and Park Avenue to 47th Street and Second Avenue.12:00 pm: Arrival at Dag Hammarskjold square in front of the United Nations building.1:00 pm: Participants in the race go in groups to their churches in The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Upstate NY to participate in their masses.

Patron Saint festivities in Manhattan

In the 328W 14th Street in Manhattan at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe at midnight on December 12, the mariachis and serenades to the marian image.The mass for runners and cyclists It will be officiated at 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Masses and confessions at 8:45, 10:00 and 11:15 in the morning. Also at 12:30, 3:00, 5:30 and 7:00 in the afternoon.

In other counties:

The traditional procession with the image of the Mexican patron will not leave this year Saint Andrew’s Church located at 4917 Brooklyn Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park. There will be a mass at 11:30 am At the St Thomas Aquinas Church, at 1900 Crotona Pkwy, in the Bronx, they will sing las mañanitas at 8:00 a.m. and the celebration ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m.