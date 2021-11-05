SEGA is pleased to announce thatGuardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami, the official video game of the anime series Night Watch: Kimetsu no Yaiba, receives its first post-launch content update today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam!

This new update features the addition of two playable characters who join the cast in Versus mode, both are members of the powerful organization. Twelve Kizuki: Rui (Lower Five), the demon of Mount Natagumo, and Akaza (Upper Three), a fighter who appeared in the movie Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train who only wants to reach the peak of his strength.

Players can now challenge each other in a variety of online missions that will earn them Kimetsu Points that they can use to unlock great rewards such as Profile Photos or Dating. All of this new content will be available after users download and install the latest game update (v1.11).

As a reminder, players must have the same version of the Night’s Watch -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami to play together online, so we recommend that everyone install the latest patch to ensure compatibility.

What you need to know about the Night’s Watch -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles:

Exciting battles in the arena. Master the multitude of spectacular skills from a wide cast of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outmaneuver opponents in head-to-head combat, both locally and online.

Heartwarming drama. Grab Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and guide his journey to become a Demon Hunter and turn his sister Nezuko back into human.

Exciting boss battles. Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will put Tanjiro’s mettle to the test.

Cast of original voices from the anime.The cast of original English and Japanese actors return to bring their authentic performances to the game.

Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam®.