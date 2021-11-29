This year Ridley Scott ventured to release two films almost in a row: The Last Duel – 86% and La casa Gucci – 73%. Although both are historical dramas, each has had a different development; the first had quite good comments from critics, but its reception was not the best, while the second has not achieved a perfect rating but already obtained the best opening weekend for a drama since 2019.

On the film that Jodie Comer starred in, Ridley blamed the millennials for its fall at the box office, however, it has been the same millennials – the fans of Lady Gaga – who have kept his second film afloat. Since the lockdown began in several countries since 2020, box office revenues had been worrying for the industry, but in recent months the situation has improved thanks to films such as Venom: Carnage Released – 45%, Dune – 75% o No time to die – 83% managing to be only 4% below pre-pandemic collections.

Of course, the impact of these blockbusters cannot be compared to smaller projects like Scott’s, but within the world of dramas, The Gucci House It has already made a difference, as the last film of this genre to have a huge opening weekend was Little Women – 94% in 2019. The story about the crime that engulfed one of the most influential fashion companies during the nineties is already leaving its mark.

According to the box office counts this weekend, the film that also includes Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek raised USD $ 14.2 million during the last three days, for a total of USD $ 21.8 million counting the Thanksgiving holidays, a season that is not the best for the American box office so it is interesting how it acted with this week’s premieres.

It is important to note that the film of Ridley scott faces other promising dramas of the year such as Cry Macho – 65% by Clint Eastwood, Reminiscence – 47% by Hugh Jackman, Little Secrets – 13% by Denzel Washington or Rey Richard: A Winning Family – 90% with Will Smith, titles that They had quite profitable stars and it is still above them. On the other hand, in the general box office the tape that is in the first place is Encanto – 98% with a total collection of USD $ 40 million.

However, although their numbers exceed what the film starring Gaga raised, the budget of both has a quite remarkable contrast. The Walt Disney Animation movie was much more expensive to make than The Gucci House, so we make the comparison of the profits of each production is the last one that was better. Also in competition Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% who are closing their second weekend on the billboard.

Jason Reitman’s film remains second in revenue with $ 24.5 million raised over the weekend and a total of $ 35 million taking into account the Thanksgiving holidays; and we could say that their earnings are not that good either, being an expensive production. So we could conclude that the Gucci family drama is the real leader in terms of its earnings.