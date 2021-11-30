The Gucci house – 73% hit theaters several days ago and quickly became one of the most talked about films of the season, however, not everyone agrees with the way used to portray members of the powerful family. Through a statement to ANSA (via Variety), members of Gucci they lashed out at the film for showing characters who seemingly little or nothing come close to their real-world counterparts; maintains that the film is an insult to the family legacy.

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, The Gucci House is a crime drama surrounding the 1995 murder of Maurizio gucci, grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire, who was assassinated on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia reggiani, known as the “black widow of Italy.” The film is an adaptation of the book by Sara gay forden, published in 2001, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed.

Although the collection of The Gucci House is not being too impressive, and the reviews have been mixed, fans of Lady Gaga and the rest of the cast are supporting the production and the love shows on social networks. But those who are not happy with the final product are the heirs Gucci. Variety does not mention the names specifically, only points to them as “the successors of Aldo gucci“, But boy do they have some claims for those in charge of the tape:

The film’s production didn’t bother to consult the heirs before rating Aldo Gucci, president of the company for 30 years. [interpretado por Al Pacino en la película], and members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world. around it. The film attributes a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the known events that never belonged to them. This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia reggiani, the determined wife of Maurizio gucci who does everything possible to join and belong to the multimillion dollar emporium. The statement reveals the displeasure of the heirs for the way this character was presented and developed: “[Reggiani] she is portrayed not only in the film, but also in the cast members’ statements, as a victim trying to survive in a masculine and masculine corporate culture. This could not be further from the truth.”

The communiqué of the Gucci once again emphasizes the importance of respect for their ancestors, fearing that “staining” their name on film will also damage the legacy they have maintained for decades:

Gucci is a family that lives honoring the work of their ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a show that is not true and does not do justice to its protagonists. […] Members of the Gucci family reserve the right to take steps to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones.

House of gucci It is not the wonder that everyone expected, it is even being called by some as a “soap opera” with a multimillion dollar budget, insinuations that have greatly scandalized the networks. The truth is Lady Gaga Add another success to her list of acting projects and continue to succeed and excel in what she always dreamed of. What will be the next movie on your list? The Gucci House it is still available on billboard.

