The Gucci house – 73% has finally hit theaters and is dividing the opinion of the specialized critics and the audience. The performances, the style, the pacing and the accents are the points that are constantly debated, with some stating that the work of Lady Gaga and Jared Leto is the best, and others saying that the tone lowers this story based on true events. Be that as it may, it is very possible that the film will go far in the next awards season, as it has all the elements that these events like. However, before its arrival on the card, it was already surrounded by a certain controversy that will not go anywhere, and Ridley Scott himself is willing to defend it above all things.

When a movie is inspired by real events, problems will always arise, and these become more complicated if we talk about a story that involves a crime. The Gucci House is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed by Sara gay forden that tells how Patrizia reggiani had her ex-husband killed, Maurizio gucci, guided by jealousy and resentment. Before its release, the film was criticized by the Gucci; specifically, Patrizia gucci criticized the choice not to have conversations with the family and the casting of Al Pacino as Aldo gucci.

In your complaint, Patrizia gucci He claims that his grandfather was handsome, tall, and blue-eyed, while in the film he was portrayed as small, overweight, and ugly. Although this may seem superficial, it is partly understood that the people who really knew him take his representation personal, because the world will know those involved thanks to the work. Nevertheless, Ridley scott does not think the same and considers that criticism of The Gucci House they are unjustified and exaggerated, especially if you haven’t seen the movie before giving an opinion.

During an interview with Total Film Magazine (via IndieWire), the also director of The Last Duel – 86% commented:

The people who wrote to us on behalf of the Gucci family on set were very rude in saying that Al Pacino did not physically represent Aldo Gucci in any way. And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented if not by Al Pacino? Forgive me! They probably have the best actors in the world, they should feel fucking lucky.

Patrizia gucci also criticized the choice of Jared Leto like Paolo. The actor changed his appearance to such a degree that the first images of him in the role went viral and bets were started to see if he would reach the Oscar once again. In his defense, Scott said:

I think a lot is funny. Certainly during the first two acts. Jared Leto, not much information [sobre su personaje] Paolo. But there are pictures of Paolo and it is exactly what it looks like. We found the photos and Jared did what he did and dressed like Paolo dressed. There are not many moments where Paolo speaks on camera. So that had to be, to some extent, imagined, but Paolo was clearly a very colorful and flamboyant man.

The director added:

Paolo’s flamboyance was very well captured. How could that be offensive? We were careful not to be too obvious if we could help it.

Tom Ford, who worked closely with the Gucci family for years and is a renowned film director, also has mixed feelings about the film, revealing that it struck him as a comedy, but was not sure the tone was on purpose. The Gucci will continue to talk about the movie, especially if it starts to gain momentum for the upcoming awards season and Ridley scott clearly he will continue to defend his vision that, after all, however based on real events it may be, it is still a fiction in the cinema.

