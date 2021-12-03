12/03/2021 at 02:28 CET

The Gremio does not throw in the towel and has been prepared to exploit the very few options to remain in Serie A of the Brasileirao. In a duel between teams involved in the fight for permanence, the set of Vágner Mancini on Thursday infringed Sao Paulo a resounding 3-0, with goals from Thiago Santos, Diogo Barbosa and a last, in discount time, of Jhonata Robert from the middle of the field

There are only two days left to finish the Brazilian league and the Gaucho Tricolor is still in the relegation zone: it is third to last with 39 points, one less than Bahia. The first three in the salvation zone (all of them with a pending match) are the brand new champion of the South American Cup, Ath. Paranaense, with 42 and Cuiabá and Juventude, both with 43. And this Friday there is a decisive Ath. Parananese -Cuiaba at the Arena da Baixada stadium.

Although the situation of the gauchos is still desperate and only a miracle will prevent the second decline in their history, the feeling of relief was very great, since the Gremio could have lost the category if it had not been able to beat Sao Paulo and, at the same time, Bahia would have won At. Mineiro

Both results, however, ended up favoring the interests of the Gaucho Tricolor, who not only won his commitment, but also saw how the Galo came back from 2-0 and, in a great game, beat the Bahian Tricolor (2-3) and confirmed the league title.

Next Sunday, the Guild has another life or death match in the fiefdom of a Corinthians, which occupies the fourth position and seeks a direct place to the Libertadores 2022.

Sao Paulo, for its part, suffered an absolutely humiliating defeat and has not yet mathematically managed to seal its permanence, although it has very few options to end up losing the category.

In the absence of the last two days, he occupies the 12th position, with 45 points, which would allow him to play the South American Cup. Rogerio Ceni, On his return to the Morumbí bench, he has not found the key of a team that will end the Brasileirao in a very melancholic way.