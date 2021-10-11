10/11/2021 at 2:59 AM CEST

It was a six-point match against a direct opponent and they lost (1-0) with a goal in injury time. The Guild received a blow on their visit to Vila Belmiro against Santos, who also struggles to escape from relegation positions. The dramatic both of Wagner Leonardo it opens a gap of gigantic dimensions in the gaucho ship, which has been sailing since the first day in the relegation zone.

The image of the goalkeeper Brenno crying profusely after the encounter and the veteran’s attempted assault Rafinha to a ball boy (who earned him expulsion) explain the desperation of the team Luiz Felipe Scolari, that has only added one point of the last sixteen in play.

The situation of the Tricolor Gaucho is dramatic: Penultimate and five points away from the first position outside the relegation zone occupied by Santos (who would have surpassed in case of winning it) and Juventude tied.

“We are paying very dearly for small details and, of course, the team is feeling down a bit, which is normal … but we have to keep working”, said Scolari, who recognized the delicate moment of his team: “We are in a very difficult situation, but we are not going to surrender and we will continue doing what we always did with dedication, joy, discipline and seeking positive results.”

Felipao denied that he was thinking of resigning and assured that his wish is to “continue working to overcome a moment that nobody imagined we would live”.

From now on, each game is a final for the gaucho team. On Wednesday he visits Fortaleza, fourth classified, and revelation team of the season. And on Sunday, at home, he has another life or death match in the gaucho derby against Juventude.