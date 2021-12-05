12/05/2021 at 22:42 CET

A goal from Renato Augusto in the 85th minute sentenced (not yet mathematically) the Gremio, which is virtually relegated to Serie B. Corinthians, who train Sylvinho, started a 1-1 in extremis, with which he remains in fourth position, and ended practically all the options of permanence of the gaucho team when there is still one day to finish the Brasileirao 2021.

Only a miracle saves the Gremio, which can be a Serie B team this Monday, if Juventude and Cuiabá are able to score in their respective commitments. Right now the team of Vágner Mancini It no longer depends on itself, and is in the hands of a combination of results that is almost impossible to happen.

This Monday, Juventude visit a Sao Paulo is very low hours, which comes from receiving a severe corrective precisely against the Guild. For its part, Cuiabá receives at home even Fortaleza, which has already guaranteed its participation in Libertadores 2022.

The Guild, which receives the champion At. Mineiro is now the third to last with 40 points. Cuiabá, in the last position of the relegation zone, and Juventude have 43 points, and this Monday they will play their match corresponding to matchday 37. Bahía, who had lost on Thursday against At. Mineiro at home (2-3), is also 43 after winning this Sunday with great solvency at Fluminense (2-0).

For their part, Sao Paulo and Ath. Parananese have 45 points and they only need to add one point in their last two games to confirm their permanence, a lower prize for two teams that were called to be in the high zone of the classification.