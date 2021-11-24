We have all read and heard what steps we must follow so that our car lives many years without breakdowns, the problem is that the usual thing is to heed old advice that is not usually very up-to-date.

Few things are more annoying than car breakdowns. First, because we are left without a vehicle to get around. And second, because fixing them costs a lot of money.

For this reason, the most responsible drivers tend to carry out small routines of good practices, which are always recommended by mechanics to extend the life of the engines.

And one of the oldest tips so that our car does not break down in winter is to let the engine idle for a few minutes to warm it up without forcing it on the road. So when we leave the engine will have the right temperature to roll without danger.

A 2009 study showed that Most Americans believed that a car engine should be allowed to idle for almost four minutes in freezing temperatures. Well, both you and the Americans were wrong.

Stephen Ciatti, a former racing driver with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains that Idling the car cold only leads to less engine life.

In older models, which relied on carburetors to function, cold weather posed a threat to engine performance.

This is because gasoline is less likely to evaporate at colder temperatures, causing carburettors to not get the proper air-fuel mixture in the engine. Which meant that the cars stalled, hence the warming up earlier.

It was from the 80s when car companies began to replace carburettors with electronic fuel injection, which uses sensors to calculate the correct air / fuel mixture to be supplied by the engine.

When temperatures drop below freezing, the engine is already aware of this and adapts by introducing more gasoline in the fuel mixture.

The Hero Driver LED is a V16 emergency light approved by the DGT that stands out for being somewhat more powerful than other lights, in addition to having a rechargeable battery.

When leaving the car idling, you are subjecting your engine to fuel that is richer in gasoline than necessary, and this ends up removing the oil from vital components of your engine.

Once the engine reaches a temperature of about 40 degrees, it returns to its normal fuel mixture, but idling does not help it get there any faster.

According to Ciatti, the fastest way to warm up an engine is by driving, so in winter once you start you can hit the road, but do it smoothly and without revving the engine too much, since in its first 10 minutes it will be too cold to withstand large accelerations.