01/06/2022 at 4:39 PM CET

Baxi Manresa, less than 48 hours after losing against Real Madrid in the league, could not close the group stage of the Champions League with a full of victories after falling on the Day of Kings against Hapoel of Jerusalem (85-90), in an even game that was decided in extra time. The visitors maintained the success in overtime and condemned the Catalan team, which in the last five minutes only scored seven points.

Baxi Manresa, 85

(22 + 27 + 15 + 14 + 7): Dani Pérez (7), Valtonen (6), Vaulet (9), Maye (11) and Sima (2) – starting five – Francisco (22), Dani Garcia (6 ), Moneke (9), Steinbergs (4), Rafa Martínez (5) and Bako (4).

Hapoel of Jerusalem, 90

(28 + 15 + 20 + 15 + 12): Jalen Adams (15), Obasohan (19), Gates (3), Braimoh (23), Segev (4), -starting five- Gershon (3), Ariel (15 ) and Workmann (8)

Referees

Geogios Poursanidis (GRE), Igor Mitrovski (MKD) and Beniamino Manuel Attard (ITA). They eliminated visiting player Jalen Adams with a double technique (min.44)

Incidents

Match on day 6 of the group stage of the Champions League played at the Nou Congost pavilion in front of 3,000 spectators.

And that Baxi Manresa seemed to start the match well, although the big mole in the first quarter for Pedro Martínez’s men were the losses -a total of 7- that led them to lose control of the game (15-19 min 6).

The Israelis continued to increase the partial and came to enjoy a maximum of nine points, a disadvantage that the locals managed to reduce at the end of the first quarter (22-28).

Baxi Manresa started the second period with a 4-0 run and the visiting coach stopped the match (26-28, min 11). The set increased, the Catalan team regained command of the match (37-35 min 16) and closed the quarter with a 12-8 in favor for enjoy a six-point advantage at halftime (49-43).

At the restart, an improved Hapoel tied the match again. Baxi Manresa was very unfortunate at the start of the second half (55-55 min 27), although the game remained even until the end of the act, with a constant exchange of blows.

Only a basket on the horn by local point guard Sylvain Francisco, prevented Hapoel from going ahead on the scoreboard at the end of the third quarter (63-63).

The exchange of baskets was maintained in the last quarter. In the last three minutes, the Israelis opened a small five-point hole (73-78, min 37).

With the 75-78, the base of Baxi Manresa Francisco scored the triple that equaled the duel with 20 seconds to go. Hapoel had possession to win but quickly lost the ball and local player Maye had the winning shot but missed and the game went into extra time.

In overtime, Hapoel showed greater success than the Catalan team. With a minute to go, the difference was already six points (82-88). Although Francisco kept hopes alive for his team with a basket that placed them within five points, the match was already decided in favor of the visitors, who finished group B as second, while Baxi Manresa maintains the first position.