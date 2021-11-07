By Jaime Estrada vidaboxeo@cox.net

Art: Joe Serrat

How paradoxical it is that Saúl Álvarez, being the smallest fighter, is practically the terror of the biggest rivals, with more reach and more pounds at the time of entering the ring, and like hundreds of reporters always trying to lengthen any sentence or relative event he historic day of November 6 because history welcomes with open arms the sixth monarch to achieve the feat of unifying the most important titles that are the WBO / WBA / IBF / The Ring and the World Boxing Council that made his commemorative belt special for the occasion. The entrance of the tapatío was to the sound of Fher Olvera, vocalist of the Rock Mana group with the song “El Rey” and with a full house with 16,586 to be exact, he was welcomed with shouts of joy. At the start of the contest, his rival Caleb Plant was perhaps not the most popular super middleweight of the moment, but he entered with the Federation throne and if he gave a pride fight, putting his incessant jab on offer and looking for escape holes, while Canelo tried of closing every possible gap and trying to establish an inn in the narrow zone, but Plant, in the style of Floyd Mayweather, would put his shoulder in the middle and tie up knowing that this would lessen Saúl’s attack, who at times despaired but said that his corner told him to have Calm down, that the plan outlined would work sooner or later and Plant credits him with being a good fighter:

“He was a tough opponent, if he earned my respect for his ability.” Canelo says that Plant approached him and told him that he wanted to continue fighting and that he replied that he should not be ashamed that it was a great fight and he understands that the boxing business is cruel but at the end of the day they are both men and it is just a show. In the computerized numbers, the statistics were very even, but in the official cards, Canelo was ahead of him, who almost seemed to be almost betrayed by tears of joy when he triumphed by the chloroform route one minute of the eleventh round and acknowledges that it was not a easy task: “If I was getting complicated, but Eddy (for whom he asked for applause for his birthday) urged me to stay true to the strategy outlined and when I could hurt him I annihilated him.”

Caleb was taken to the hospital to check that everything was in good health and Saúl answered all the questions about the horizon of his commitments in the ring, but said that until January he will begin to figure out what is best for him because for now he deserves A well-deserved vacation and said that he does not plan to fight until May because during this year he did four fights and training for 4 fights from November to November is exhausting but satisfactory because it is historical. Canelo went out the door away from the public but directed his steps towards the people who were excited to have him among them for a few minutes, and that even his detractors thank him. And Mexico is celebrating with the new undisputed 168-pound monarch, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez!