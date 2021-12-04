Related news

The Spanish-French singer The Zowi is on the target of social networks after what he has done in one of his last concerts, where incited the public to “mess it up” under the premise that “they are going to lock us up anyway”. The video of her performance has spread like wildfire on Twitter, garnering not a few criticisms for what many have described as “irresponsibility” on the part of the artist at a time when infections have risen again.

The La Zowi concert was held last Friday, November 26 in the iconic Sala Apolo in the Catalan capital, framed in the Boiler Room Festival Barcelona in which other artists from the alternative music scene have participated for two days. Along with her were names like the Mainline Magic Orchestra, Mark Luva and KaiyaA, as well as DJs like Jovendelaperla & Benerice, ISAbella or the Barcelona collective MARICAS.

In the images that have transpired, the singer can be seen on top of the stage, with a devoted audience and many capturing the performance with their mobile phones, some without a mask. At the height of the conversation with her fans, La Zowi asked to be hooked up because “They’re going to lock us up anyway, next week we’re locked up”. For this reason, he insisted on his harangue loudly: “Mess it up, mess it up!”he let out between shouts and applause.

The reactions have not been long in coming. While his fans have applauded La Zowi’s harangue, there have been many others who they have censored their attitude on stage:

In addition, there have been few who have confused her (intentionally or not) with another singer: Aitana.

Beyond his reasonable resemblance, criticism of La Zowi comes for his “irresponsibility” in the middle of the sixth wave.

