Ana Obregon (65 years old) has resumed his job. Although she has lived a year and a half of great sadness due to the death of her son and his mother, the actress has found the strength to return to the routine and face new projects. Nevertheless, his pain has not diminished. This has been demonstrated in his latest publication on Instagram, exciting a large part of his followers.

“Last night we recorded the RTVE Christmas promo”, he began writing along with a series of snapshots, captured in Parque Warner and in which he is seen outlining a slight smile in the middle of a Christmas atmosphere. “I’ve become a roller coaster of emotions, from tears to the camera after a year and a half without being able to leave my house and without my son, “Ana continued, who for the occasion chose a total white style with elements very typical of the season.

To continue, the biologist has made a harsh confession in reference to the Feast days that are yet to come. “I’ve been filming programs for a Christmas that excites me for weeks be with all of you even though I don’t celebrate it, because If there is one thing that is clear to me in this so-called life, it is that I will never celebrate it“, has expressed Ana Obregón, who has moved her followers. In addition to receiving the support of recognized national personalities such as Paloma Cuevas or Mónica Hoyos, she has obtained the affection of her thousands of followers.” We are very proud of you “,” You are an example of strength “or” I admire you a lot “are some of the comments that are read in his last post.

Although it is a very difficult moment, as Ana Obregón has shown on the networks tries to take refuge in the memory of those special beings who are now not by his side: your son, Alex Lequio, and his mother. “I know of two people who, seeing me work in that confetti rain, will be smiling,” he said.

Since they both lost their lives, Ana Obregón he has not stopped remembering them publicly through emotional messages. Especially Alex, who in the last year and a half has become the protagonist of his Instagram. In fact, just a day before showing part of his most recent work on the small screen, he paid tribute to the young businessman with a series of unpublished images that revealed some moments of a very special date: his first day of university.

Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio, along with their son Álex, in an image shared on Instagram. Social networks

Ana Obregón has not only honored her son’s name through social networks. He has also done it through his participation on the small screen and an interview with one of the main pink headers. Recently, moreover, with a Menina dedicated to the memory of her longed-for son. The actress has participated in the new edition of Meninas Madrid Gallery with a figure called Gladiator, in which an image of Álex Lequio appears printed. Around him, a phrase that represents the young businessman and his important legacy: “Everything you do in this life with love has an echo in eternity.”

