Many will remember Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as the rival of Sergio Martinez in September 2012, when the Argentine won the World Boxing Council middleweight title in a unanimous points decision. It was precisely in that fight that the famous “I got out of there, Wonder” intoned by Walter Nelson happened. Since then, the Mexican boxer went through a difficult stage. In fact, he was suspended for doping for having tested positive for marijuana, a situation that earned him a heavy sanction from the WBC. After a year out of the ring, he managed to come back and, since then, he has participated in 11 evenings with a balance of six wins and five losses. However, his stage outside the sport continued to be convulsed.

The relationship between the two seems to be totally broken. (@Fridamuro)

Beyond having started a family with his wife Frida Muñoz, the relationship is not in the best way. So much so that they are in the process of divorce to separate legally. While they finish with the bureaucratic procedures, the accusations of one to the other continue. “I lasted three and a half months without seeing my son because I was in the clinic, where supposedly their mother put me in. I entered the clinic to be fine,” he said a while ago. In that sense, the singer came out to answer him after he said that she did not take care of her children.

“I don’t judge him, he comes from a very difficult childhood and repeats his father’s patterns, they didn’t treat him and he hasn’t broken that cycle, that’s why he continues like this. He is sick, he tries to avoid his feelings by taking pills, blaming others. Unfortunately, he did not want to be treated“Muñoz assured in a talk with Despierta América. And he added:” He is a good person, he is the father of my children and I am not going to speak ill of him out of respect for my children and their parents. They know how difficult it has been to deal with his illness, at the end of the day he is a person who does not know what he is saying. “

Chávez Jr wants to keep boxing. (.)

THE FUTURE OF CHÁVEZ JR.

The youtuber Jake paul He wants to continue gaining prominence in the boxing environment and, consequently, he wants to challenge the son of Julio César Chávez. The idea is that the confrontation happens before the first half of 2022. Will it happen?

THE DISCUSSION WITH HIS FATHER

“Why don’t you see your other children? Why don’t you see around you, don’t you see yourself? Speaking badly about your son, it’s wrong. Who do you sleep with, what does he tell you about me, what can he tell you about I have worked since I was 16 years old to always help you and now you say that I am this and that … If I was a world champion after they brought me to the ground, hitting me, slapping me, seeing how they mistreated my mother, or got drunk . All that happened and now they say I’m wrong? Just see me, see me if I’m wrong or if I say something incoherent, “he said in an Instagram live before the end of the year.

