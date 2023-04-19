the hatred of the meetings

It is curious, but one of the greatest contributions of Steve Jobs to Manzana It wasn’t just the detail of co-founding the company that would bring the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other legendary products to life.

But on top of all that, he is also responsible for one of the most distinctive elements of this company that distinguishes it to this day and that has been imitated by other firms in the sector: the almost complete eradication of joints.

Anyone who has had a desk job has gone through the complex and tangled ordeal of surviving multiple work meetings that could very well have been resolved via email.

Steve Jobs knew this and a good part of his philosophy and practical productivity policies in the office were focused precisely on the objective of minimizing this type of meeting, always maintaining the essential minimum number of subjects in the room.

Today we will talk a little about the trajectory and impact that this work perspective has had on Apple’s own DNA.

Steve Jobs wasn’t a fan of job boards at Apple for a very compelling reason.

Friends of xataka they had the tact and wisdom to address a highly recommended satellite work for followers and fans of Jobs’ career and in particular Apple’s legacy for the Information Technology (IT) industry.

The work, edited under the name of Insanely Simple: The Obsession That Drives Apple’s Success (Incredibly Simple: The Obsession That Has Driven Apple to Success) was written by Ken Segall, who at the time held the position of advertising creative director at the Cupertino company under Steve Jobs.

There the author tells us some of the most interesting details of Jobs’s behavior and his position regarding these meetings. Where the genius made it a common practice to expel those summoned attendees that he did not consider strictly necessary.

The book Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words, which you can download here, also talks about his position from the place where he would have started with this fixation: NeXT. That is where the letter that we share above comes from and that contains some interesting pearls:

“Our company is built on the principle that a few good people can produce a tremendous product if they aren’t shackled by having to convince a larger organization of what they know is right.

If they can spend their personal time designing, marketing or whatever instead of directing others to do these tasks worse.”

In the end, at Apple he managed to establish that Thursday was a day where not a single meeting was scheduled at all to better spend the whole day producing and creating.