There are directors who stick to “better known bad than good to know” when choosing their actors. Although in this case the saying does not fit completely, since the actors Mike Flanagan works with have proven to be more than effective in their series and movies.

The creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘Midnight Mass’ He is already preparing new terrifying fiction for Netflix, ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, and will again feature many of the usual faces from his works in which, according to Flanagan himself, it will be the largest cast of his career. This was explained by him on his Twitter account, in which he has revealed the names of the signings.

Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, and Zach GilfordThey, among many others, will join a cast headed by already announced names like Carla Gugino, Frank Langella, Mary McDonnell and Mark Hamill. A spectacular list of names that mixes the filmmaker’s fetish actors with brand-new acquisitions in his group of collaborators.

Flanagan has explained in each case how many times he has worked with each of them. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel, who is also the director’s partner, have worked with him and his producer Intrepid the most times: eight (she was the protagonist of ‘Hush’). They are followed by Katie Parker (sixth collaboration with Flanagan, starred in her debut ‘Absentia’), Samantha Sloyan and Robert Longstreet (fifth collaboration, both participated in ‘Midnight Mass’), and Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli and Annabeth Gish, for whom it is their fourth collaboration.

Other names in the cast include Carl Lumbly, Sauriyan Sapkota, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Núñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney, and Jayr Tinaco.

To the world of Edgar Allan Poe

As we progressed in October, ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ will be a compendium of Edgar Allan Poe’s work, as Flanagan already did with Shirley Jackson and Henry James in ‘Hill House’ and ‘Bly Manor’, respectively.. But the tone will be different from what the director of ‘Oculus’ has done for the platform before: “We want buckets of blood falling from the ceiling on the second page. And we are going to take out the heavy artillery. And we are going to do it to the tune of one. of the most intensely effective goth horror writers. We really wanted this. A chance to go crazy over something. The full Poe catalog is out, it’s in the public domain. We can choose what we want and mix it all into a heavy riff bloodied and wild metal. In a sense we’re going to vent after five very emotional years. And it lets me play in a corner of the genre that I haven’t been able to play in a long time. It’s a relief, really. It’s fun to have fun. “

“This miniseries is unique to Intrepid, we haven’t done anything like it before”Flanagan said in a tweet this Friday. “I am very grateful to be working with my recurring collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will direct four of the eight episodes, and my fellow producer and executive producer Trevor Macy.”.

Filming will begin in a few weeks according to the creator. But Flanagan still has another series pending for Netflix: ‘The Midnight Club’, a horror fiction for teenagers based on some novels. That will come in 2022.