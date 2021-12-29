Standards are supposed to make things easier, but sometimes they just serve to complicate things even more.

One wonders why there is a committee of manufacturers who intend to unify the image and sound connectors, if then continuous revisions and firmware updates are made that never arrive.

HDMI 2.1 was approved in 2017, adopting novelties such as 4K, 8K and 10K resolutions up to 120 Hz, automatic low latency mode, dynamic HDR and variable refresh rate (VRR) for video games.

It is a format that has not yet been definitively implemented (not all TVs carry it), and that is giving cable and compatibility problems when connecting a PS5 console at 4K and 120 Hz, for example.

With the new televisions comes a new connection: HDMI 2.1. It is backward compatible, but adds new functions and features.

Now comes HDMI 2.1a, a revision that adds a new feature: Source-based tone mapping or SBTM. It is a new function that allows the TV automatically adjust HDR levels depending on the source of the video.

Until now, especially in video games, it was necessary to adjust different levels of HDR brightness for each game, in its settings.

In theory with HDMI 2.1 the device will do it automatically, analyzing the content and saving us this task.

The good news is that HDMI 2.1 devices can be upgraded to HDMI 2.1a with a firmware update. The bad news, that it is an optional function. And that’s the big problem with HDMI.

The main features of HDMI 2.1 or HDMI 2.1a are optional. The manufacturer may not include them, and continue to sell your device as HDMI 2.1 compliant.

This has led to a lot of problems, because maybe you buy a TV with HDMI 2.1 thinking that it has VRR or 4K at 120 Hz, and it doesn’t. And the same goes for cables.

And then we will have to see How many manufacturers upgrade their devices from HDMI 2.1 to HDMI 2.1a, and how many keep it as a marketing hook to sell their next model.

Worse still: as The Verge explains, when a new standard comes out, the old one disappears. In other words, HDMI 2.1 will no longer exist, only HDMI 2.1a. And all new products can be labeled HDMI 2.1a, even if they are 2.0 or 2.1.

Ultimately, buyers are forced to learn and check complex lists of features with technical names, which many sellers do not even include, to make sure that a certain feature of the format is included.

It certainly does not seem like the most logical and sensible way to manage a standard.