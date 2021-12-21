12/21/2021 at 2:02 PM CET

The National Police have arrested in the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport to the head of an international organization, based in the metropolitan area of ​​Berlin (Germany), which is allegedly dedicated to large-scale cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

The investigation to find the whereabouts of this individual has been led by the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Criminal Investigation Office, and the police operation has been carried out simultaneously in three countries, as reported by the National Police on Tuesday.

The inquiries started in 2018 since the agents detected that this gang could be involved in the importation of almost 5,000 kilos of cocaine, after managing to seize 690 kilograms of this drug in a container bound for Germany from Brazil.

The arrest of its leader occurred thanks to the information received from the German authorities, who learned that this man was going to arrive in Madrid on a flight from Costa Rica.

Thus the investigators established a simultaneous device to guarantee the success of the operation, given the high danger of the fugitive and the high risk of escape in case of being notified by another member of the organization, the Police detail.

When the man left the plane, the police went to identify him, but tried to evade this process by displaying false German documentation. Finally he was arrested both for the order issued by Germany and for a crime of documentary falsification.

Simultaneously, 220 police in Germany, Latvia and Spain detained 14 people between the ages of 22 and 62. There were also entries and registrations in more than 40 establishments in the three countries.

In addition, eight freezing resolutions with a total value of more than 14 million euros were executed.

With this operation, the agents consider this international organization dismantled, which was highly branched and had been operating since at least 2011.

He hid his activity with a network of shell companies and it had several false documents that made it difficult to identify its members.

The criminal organization specialized in facilitating the logistics to bring large quantities of cocaine into Germany inside steel girders.