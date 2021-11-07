11/07/2021 at 17:00 CET

New Code

Studies carried out by Cinfasalud laboratories show the extent of the epidemic: 96% of Spaniards experience stress throughout the year and 42.1% do so frequently, which implies that more than 12 million people suffer from chronic stress.

A problem that requires solutions and changes of very varied habits, among which one of the favorites is yoga according to research by Soluna. Up to 40% of adults prefer it over other anti-stress alternatives. But what else can yoga do for us besides reducing cortisol levels in the body?

From the John Hopkins Medicine medical center they assure that one of the main benefits of yoga is the improvement of physical condition. Specifically, strength, flexibility and balance, the result of both the demanding postures required and the control of breathing, which “increases blood flow and warms the muscles.” In addition and more specifically, the physical benefits of yoga are noticed in the back area. To such an extent, say from this institution, that the American College Physicians “recommends yoga as a first-line treatment for chronic low back pain“.

But the practice of yoga is also beneficial for the health of our cardiovascular system and, more specifically, our heart, thanks to the reduction of inflammation throughout the body. To this it should be added that yoga also contributes to the improvement of high blood pressure and excess weight, three factors – along with a weak cardiovascular system – that hide behind many conditions and diseases. In that sense, the experts contradict that popular image of yoga as a sport that focuses on psychological benefits. The physical and physiological benefits are there.

Although obviously the psychological benefits are enormous. To begin with, and according to the specialists of this medical center, “a constant yoga routine can help you to have the right mindset and preparing your body to fall asleep and stay asleep. “ And we already know how conditioning sleep hygiene is on the state of mind. This is stressed by John Hopkins Medicine: “You may feel an increase in physical and mental energy, an increase in alertness and enthusiasm and fewer negative feelings after starting a routine of yoga practice.”

What’s more, we must not forget the social section of yoga practiceas it “can alleviate loneliness and provide an environment for group healing and support.” In general, yoga generates a framework of kindness, connection and empathy that favors interaction between the participants. Finally you have to consider the self-message involved in practicing yoga. Since it is such an activity with so many benefits, embracing it means spending time with yourself and taking care of yourself, which again has an impact on your mood. It certainly deserves a chance.