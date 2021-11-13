Several studies have shown the health benefits of sex and they are also documented the damage left to the body and health by the decrease or total lack of sexual activity.

A group of researchers on the subject published in Archives of Sexual Behavior an article based on data published by the English Longitudinal Study of Aging on a research carried out on a group of 2,577 men and 3,195 women over 50 years of age, which explored, among others questions, various parameters related to the sexual activity of these people through self-completed questionnaires. This study lasted 4 years, and the respondents answered the same questions in 2012/2013 and in 2016/2017.

Analyzing all the responses, the authors of the article found that men had reported a decrease in sexual desire and therefore 41% more likely to suffer from chronic limiting diseases, 33% more likely to develop coronary heart disease and a 63% higher incidence of cancer than those who maintained the same level of sexual desire.

In the case of women, the decrease in sexual activity was related to a 29% higher incidence of limiting chronic disease, an 86% higher probability of suffering from coronary heart disease and a 104% higher probability of suffering a stroke. This last scenario was triggered for those who reported an inability to feel sexual desire (136%).

The researchers took into account numerous factors that could also influence these results, such as age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, socioeconomic status, alcohol consumption, tobacco use, physical activity that the participants developed or the incidence of depressive symptoms.

Despite this, and although the researchers point out that decreased sexual activity and desire should be taken as risk factors in clinical practice and future research, they recognize certain limitations. On the one hand, they remember that the conclusions they have drawn are correlations between data, and the causality between them is not clear.

On the other hand, and although the size of the sample is sufficient for the conclusions to be considered significant, the respondents were only English, so the study is not necessarily extrapolated to other geographical areas; They also point out that the 4-year period may have been too short to detect other associations.

Finally, they point out that it is important that all these data were extracted from self-completed questionnaires, which implies that the answers may not be true in all cases.

