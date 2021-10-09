After the weigh-in held yesterday, everything is ready for tonight’s fight.

Tyson fury gave 125,600 kg on the scale, while Deontay Wilder 108 kg, the maximum weight of both in their professional careers.

We collect a curious study of Emilio Marquiegui in Marca upon

The US-UK rivalry at heavyweight

Since the World Heavyweight Championship was created by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and that he conquered for the first time in February 1962 the greatest Muhammad Ali in view of Sonny liston, came the fourth victorious defense against the English Henry Cooper.

Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have faced each other for this belt twenty times, with the advantage of the British (although all English) by 11 to 9.



Lewis-Ali

After Ali’s first win, the Americans would go 5-0, with all four titles against the aforementioned Henry Cooper, Brian London, Joe Bugner and Richard Dunn, in addition to the subsequent victory of Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno.

But the Olympic champion appeared Lennox lewis In 1993, and in addition to becoming the first non-North American fighter to be proclaimed the WBC world heavyweight champion, he won nine victories against the Americans, despite the famous setbacks against Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman and a draw against Evander Holyfield, but that kept him on the throne as champion.

Among his victories, the rematches against his two executioners and two other very valuable against the stars. Evander Holyfied and Mike Tyson, along with wins against Tony Tucker, Phil Jackson, Shannon Briggs and Michael Grant.

After this glorious stage of the great weights, the protagonists of the trilogy arrived that concludes tomorrow at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a tie that favored the then champion Deontay Wilder and the last victory of Tyson Fury, in total USA. USA-9 England-11.

It is surprising that in a category that was clearly dominated by the Americans, the British have appeased the spirits of the almighty Americans with the triumphs of Lennox Lewis (9), Frank Bruno (1 vs. McCall) and Tyson Fury (1).

On the other side, the victories have so far corresponded to Ali (4), Tyson (2, both against Frank Bruno), McCall (1), Rahman (1) and Wilder (1).

For tonight, 10-11 or 9-12?

