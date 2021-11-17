If you like to wear very high heels, the benefits may not be that many, the same as if you don’t like to wear heels at all. There are a specific height of heels that you should wear to enhance your orgasms, according to the conclusions of an investigation carried out in China among 1,263 women.

According to the results of expert urologists from two specialized Chinese hospitals, wearing a one to two inch (three to five centimeter) heel, one inch thick and for about eight hours a day, they have a protective function of the pelvic floor of women.

The pelvic floor is essential for the urological health of women. It is an area that extends below the pelvis and supports organs such as the intestine, bladder and womb. A strengthened pelvic floor allows not only the proper functioning of these organs, but also greater sexual enjoyment.

According to the UK National Health Service (NHS), strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can mean “increased sensitivity during sex and stronger orgasms”. Toning these muscles can also have benefits for men, as it can help reduce the symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

One way to strengthen the pelvic floor is by using heels with the characteristics mentioned above, or by performing specific exercises such as the following:

– Tighten the muscles that stop the flow of urine 10-15 times per set for several times a day. It is important not to hold your breath or squeeze the muscles in your buttocks, stomach, or legs at the same time.

– It is important to rest between each series of exercises and it is possible to increase a couple of squeezes each week.

– These exercises are especially recommended during pregnancy, in order to avoid incontinence after giving birth.

“Pelvic floor muscle problems can lead to sexual dysfunction, as well as incontinence and pain. But our results showed that the two-inch heels could help women to train these muscles ”, pointed out the Chinese experts in their research, although they also emphasized that it is not advisable to wear them very high, as they can damage the knees, the back and the arches of the feet by weakening the tendons.

Read more:

+ Attention women: 3 good reasons to fake an orgasm

+ 4 tips to have safe sex underwater

+ Dangerous sex: The riskiest practice for MEN in bed

+ “My husband is gay, but we have two daughters and the sex is great”