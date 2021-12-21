12/21/2021

The Moncayo mountain range (which encompasses Zaragoza and Soria) presents an enormous natural wealth. It is part of the European ecological network Natura 2000 and has been declared a Special Conservation Area (ZEC) and a Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA). Inside it houses a great variety of habitats. And it is area of ​​residence for species such as beech, holm oak, Egyptian vulture, peregrine falcon, cave bat, western green lizard or bearded vulture.

The Junta de Castilla y León, in tune with the Global Nature Foundation, has just started the procedures to declare a protected space on the “hidden side” of the Moncayo, the Soria side, which would join the one that already exists on the Aragonese side. Your name will: ‘Sierra del Moncayo’ Natural Park.

The Minister of Development and Environment of Castilla y León, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, and the director of the Global Nature Foundation, Eduardo de Miguel, signed on the 10th at the ‘El Moncayo’ Tourism Center in the town Soriana de La Cueva de Ágreda, the agreement that creates a framework for collaboration to facilitate the work prior to the declaration of the future Soria natural space.

The natural park will include land in the municipalities of Ágreda, Beratón, Vozmediano and La Cueva de Ágreda, which have an approximate population of 3,170 inhabitants. The initiative has the collaboration of the Association for Integral Rural Development of the Northeast of Soria, Proynerso, which promotes the integral development of the regions of Moncayo, Campo de Gómara and Tierras Altas de Soria.

A massif with the character of ‘insularity’

The Junta de Castilla y León ensures that the declaration of a new protected natural area enters “fully & rdquor; in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the roadmap drawn up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly to achieve a common social goal: sustainable global and human development, specified in 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Taking advantage of their experience, Global Nature Foundation, will provide technical assistance to the Ministry of the Environment to support the process of declaring this new protected natural space through the development of the studies and diagnoses necessary for the elaboration of the proposals leading to the declaration of the natural park, the development of participatory processes of public consultation and the production of the materials of disclosure about the area.

The Ministry, meanwhile, will be in charge of supporting and promoting the establishment of this new protected space through the necessary technical, administrative and legal processes. What’s more, The Board will address the development and approval of the natural resource management plan (PORN) of the affected area, as a previous step to the declaration of the natural park.

The Moncayo massif, located at the eastern end of Castilla y León and the western end of Aragon, is the highest point of the Iberian mountain range (San Miguel, 2,311 meters).

From a geological point of view, the area is dominated by siliceous materials (nucleus of the massif) and limestone in the peripheral areas. Its altitude, its geological stratum, the variety of exhibitions and a certain character of ‘insularity‘allow you to host a very diverse flora, with a huge number of plant communities in a very small space.

Important fauna variety

In the lower areas the melojares are dominant, accompanied by holm oaks and gall oaks. Acidophilic beech trees, on the north face, form large areas together with holly and melojos.

The presence of the two species of Atlantic oak stands out: the sessile oak (Quercus petraea) and pedunculated oak (Quercus robur). The Moncayo is a refuge for numerous Atlantic (Ranunculus auricomus) and alpine (Festuca gautieri or Saxifraga longifolia) species.

Above the limit of the forest appear the brooms, accompanied by junipers and blueberries, as well as creeping juniper, without forgetting a multitude of communities adapted to different environments, with endemic species, like Saxifraga moncayensis.

This botanical wealth is accompanied by a important fauna variety, in which to highlight the increasingly frequent presence of the osprey, without diminishing the importance of other species such as the gray partridge or the very significant representation of Lepidoptera and Coleoptera.

The future protected natural space unites to its natural wealth a “important historical and cultural legacy& rdquor ;, in which Ágreda stands out with a significant Arab presence as attested by its Moorish neighborhood, the Junta points out.

“Area of ​​disputes between the Castilian and Aragonese kingdoms, in this town the betrothal between King Jaime I ‘El Conquistador’ and Doña Leonor de Castilla (1221) was celebrated, establishing the territorial limits between the two in 1304 (Treaty of Ágreda) coronas & rdquor ;, points out the Castilian-Leonese Government.

Other heritage remains are the Romanesque church of Cueva de Ágreda and the castle of Vozmediano. The Junta de Castilla y León considers that it is necessary to publicize this “hidden face & rdquor; from the Sierra del Moncayo “at the same level as its Aragonese ‘sister’ & rdquor;.

Rich cultural heritage

The proposal came from the leaders of the affected municipalities, who met on June 23 of last year, expressed their interest in the declaration of the natural park, considering that it would be “Transcendental & rdquor; for your future and your progress.

The response of the Board was favorable: “Given this request and given the special characteristics of this area, where the beauty of its landscapes, the representativeness of their ecosystems, the uniqueness of its flora, fauna or geological diversity, including its geomorphological formations, which make this region possess some aesthetic, educational and scientific ecological values whose conservation deserves preferential attention from the Autonomous Administration, without forgetting the rich cultural heritage (& mldr;); considering also that the Moncayo natural park has been located on the Aragonese slope of this mountain range since 1978, they motivate the Ministry of Development and Environment to assume and lead this process & rdquor ;.

The department headed by Suárez-Quiñones considers that this region deserves the declaration of a new natural park, which will link with Zaragoza “to achieve the integrated management of the entire sierra, and thus contribute to the conservation of its natural and cultural heritage in addition to being configured as a pillar in the local development of its territory& rdquor ;.

The Board and the Global Nature Foundation collaborate in other conservation projects, especially highlighting the collaboration in the management of the Laguna de La Nava in the province of Palencia, one of the most outstanding wetlands in the Iberian Peninsula.

