10/27/2021

Act. At 11:25 CEST

Claudio Torres Rojas

The General Directorate of Traffic has been fighting for years against the large number of fatalities at the wheel that there are every year. Its objective is to decrease that number or, directly, eliminate it completely by 2050. For this, it is necessary to take new measures that will be implemented over time, and one of them is a device that has been talking for years but it will not be until 2022 that it will be mandatory.

At the moment, it is a law that is in the process of being approved. In the event that it goes ahead, it will be from the next July 6, 2022 from where the DGT intends to make it mandatory to carry an immobilizer breathalyzer installed in the car of professional drivers. This, as its name indicates, has as its main function lock the car in case we exceed the maximum allowed alcohol level (which, we remember, is from 0.3 g / l in blood and 0.15 mg / l in exhaled air in professional and novice drivers).

The maximum permitted alcohol level is 0.5 g / l in blood and 0.25 mg / l in expired air

| Google

This system, which is called Autolock, has been on the market for some time even though it was not mandatory for our vehicle. However, the biggest problem with this device when it comes to implementing it in all cars is that has a high price, because it costs up to 1,000 euros plus installation, That can be another 100 euros at least.

The objective of implementing this system for the DGT is to avoid that a drunk driver has so much ease to drive, since this device has the ability to block the car so that it cannot even start in case of exceeding the maximum alcohol level. We remember that the fine is from 500 euros and going up, depending on the rate that the driver has of alcohol. And in case of having a very high rate, it will be considered a crime (for this, you have to overcome the 0.6 mg / l in exhaled air or the 1.2 g / l of blood alcohol).