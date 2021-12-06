12/06/2021 at 21:35 CET

Lidia Alvarez Vellido

“Only a radical and urgent change on the part of the Government and clients could avoid this conflict,” they pointed out at the beginning of November from the National Road Transport Committee, the body that has called a strike in the sector on 20, 21 and 22 December A strike on the eve of Christmas that endangers the supply of last minute purchases.

The choice of the date has not been arbitrary and from the sector they assure that the reason has been to give the Government time to negotiate. “The will for dialogue on the part of the sector is total and absolute, that is why we have given so much time between the call for the strike and its celebration& rdquor; says Carlos Folchi Tarragona, Secretary General of the General Association of Self-Employed-SMEs Transportistas de Catalunya (AGTC), although if the solutions to the sector’s problems do not materialize, “unemployment will be inevitable since we cannot continue working at a loss and with harsh conditions & rdquor ;.

Tolls, rest areas and fuel

Among the list of measures demanded by the sector to improve working conditions, there are four that the general secretary of the Catalan association places special priority: the rise in the price of gasoline, the forecast of an increase in tolls, the conflict between truck drivers and chargers; and the improvement of the infrastructures of rest areas.

“So far this year the price of fuel, which is the main raw material, has risen more than 30% & rdquor ;, highlights Folchi Tarragona. Taking into account that the sector is made up of more than 80% self-employed workers and SMEs with a maximum of 3 vehicles, “they are working at a loss & rdquor;

To date, carriers do not have the capacity to pass these increases on to their customers, which are usually multinationals or large logistics operators. For this reason, one of the measures requested by these professionals is that the possibility of passing on the increase in fuel to end customers be established by law.

As if this were not enough, the Ministry has announced the plan to implement tolls on all Spanish roads. This is another point in which the employers ask for “a prior agreement with the sector before approving the payment for the use of highways and highways & rdquor ;.

With regard to loading and unloading, until now, the law leaves the negotiation in the hands of both parties and the truckers end up unloading the merchandise. “As has been done in Portugal, we ask that by law the shippers do the loading and unloading of the vehicles and not the carriers & rdquor ;.

Finally, from the sector more service and rest areas are being demanded and an improvement of the infrastructures that already exist.

“After giving the best of ourselves, we trusted that the Ministry of Transport would look with another eye at the set of demands that we have been making for many years, but unfortunately this has not been the case & rdquor ;, points out Folchi Tarragona, who assures that from the sector they feel a “deep abandonment & rdquor; by the different administrations and especially by the Ministry of Transport.

In this aspect, Already in February 2020 a set of measures was proposed to improve the working conditions of transporters, “Almost all historical demands & rdquor ;, but no agreement was reached and it forced the sector to call a strike for July of the same year.

Said strike was revoked upon reaching a minimum compromise with the Ministry, of which “it has only been possible to carry out the legislative modifications to sanction the delinquent clients of the carriers, and of everything else we have gone from non-compliance to non-compliance & rdquor; Tarragona complains, and gives as an example the approval of payment for the use of highways and motorways, “we found out from the media & rdquor; without even negotiating it with the sector.