In Mexico, the homophobic scream is something that the authorities have long wanted to eradicate in football. In fact, due to the discriminatory expression that their fans frequently make, beyond trying to counteract with awareness campaigns, The Aztec team is regularly sanctioned by FIFA with financial fines and penalties for the presence of the public in the stadiums.

What seemed to occur only in the football environment -in each rival goal kick-, now moved to boxing: In the pre-fight between Saúl Álvarez and Caleb Plant this Saturday, during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, the Mexican fans present at the place sang the unfortunate song for the American boxer.

Canelo Álvarez, during the weigh-in prior to the fight with Plant.

THE HOMOPHOBIC SCREAM IN THE WEIGHING BETWEEN CANELO AND PLANT

As the screens showed Plant getting on stage, Canelo’s compatriots who were in the stands carried out the homophobic cry in unison and left the authorities puzzled, they did not expect the situation. One of them even asked for calm and gestured with her index finger, disapproving of the expression.

Thus, the weigh-in, which was also attended by fans from the United States, was tainted by discriminatory chant. It is expected that the same will not happen during the evening this Saturday between Álvarez and Plant, two of the greatest exponents of boxing today, that will have no less than four belts at stake at the legendary MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Mexican supporters assaulted Caleb Plant at the weigh-in.

SANCTIONS FOR THE HOMOPHOBIC SHOUT TO THE MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM

In relation to football, FIFA decided to punish the Mexican team with two games without an audience after this chant towards the visiting goalkeeper was heard during the last triple round of Qualifying. The mother house of football did not let this offense pass and, given the recent history, it also imposed a financial fine.

Specific, The team led by Gerardo Martino will not be able to have their fans in the matches against Costa Rica and Panama, in January and February of next year, when the qualifiers for the next World Cup begin to be defined. He will only have his breath back in the stands when he plays the United States at the end of March.

In the economic, the fine is about 110 thousand dollars for the Mexican Football Federation, who on many occasions asked fans to avoid this type of offensive chanting or shouting due to the consequences that they entail.

The homophobic scream, a constant of Mexican fans.

