Luka doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Y Jalen brunson are by far the top three players in Dallas mavericks this season. The team, despite the change of coach (Jason Kidd for Rick Carlisle) has not completed a good first third of the season and is finding it more difficult than ever to score (and the defense remains without improving). Despite this, given the general drop in the level in the Western Conference, they are fifth at the moment after having achieved two consecutive victories in the last 2 games played.

One of the reasons for the lackluster start to the season is that the three players we referred to before (Doncic, Porzingis and Brunson) have barely coincided on the court so far this season for 96 minutes, mainly due to injuries and Covid protocols. . This, logically, has greatly diminished the performance of a team from which a little more is always expected than it is giving lately.

I think we can agree that Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis are the top three players for the Dallas Mavericks. Due to injuries and / or protocols, the three have only played 96 minutes together this season. – Enrique García (@ KikeGarcia41) January 4, 2022

The data of the stars

Jalen brunson It is, by far, the one who has played the most this season. Of the 37 games the Mavs have played to date, only one has been lost (loss to the Wizards). So far this season, the best by far of his four in the league, averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 30.9 minutes of play per game. The Mavs reveal, hands down.

Luka doncic 14 games have been lost for various reasons this season. He has barely been able to complete 23 in what has been a difficult season for him, with worse numbers than in the previous two seasons. From averaging 28.8 and 27.7, it has gone to 24.9 (still extraordinary numbers). In addition, he captures 8 rebounds and distributes 8.8 assists. He needs to physically stabilize to be able to give the maximum (his percentage in the triple, 32.1%, and his defensive level, are still his gaps).

Kristaps Porzingis has played a game more than Luka Doncic. He has lost 11 so far this season and his numerical performance is very similar to his two previous years in Texas: 20.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Mavs need all three healthy and available. If this happens, the overall performance of the computer is sure to improve. With these three on the court offensively the team wins a lot and they have barely been able to do it so far this season.