A season of ups and downs, but with more ups than downs, has to Hornets 21-19, positive despite injuries and COVID protocols, in East playoffs zone and without losing sight of the strip occupied by the fifth and sixth of the Conference. Those from Carolina got good marks (114-106) in the first of their two consecutive duels, both on their court, against the champion, Bucks who have lost three of their last four games but showed clear signs of exhaustion, back to back after winning in Brooklyn the night before, and badly punished by losses: without their coach, Mike Budenholzer, and without Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and, of course, Brook Lopez.

The fact is that it is 26-16 already for some Bucks that fall to fourth place in the East, ahead of the Heat and with the same losses since the fifth, the Sixers. Tomorrow they repeat the scenario and rival with the hope of having fresher legs, we will see if any of the absent and, above all, less losses (15 for 21 points for the Hornets) and more aim (38.9% in shots). The Bucks lost in every way: when no one scored in the second quarter (20-12) and when it all came in the third (42-34). In the last set, and like so many times, between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were about to lift a match who ended up escaping with a lethal triple, in the last minute, by Terry Rozier. That he finished with 28 points and 4 assists… and a 6/10 from the line of three. In the last eight games, the guard averages 4.5 triples with 49.3%. His production was vital alongside Miles Bridges (21 points, 8 rebounds) and a LaMelo Ball (19 + 9 + 8) who read the Bucks’ 2-3 zone defense right in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets put on the physique and defense they have been lacking on other nights. And they isolated Middleton (27 + 10 + 9 but 6 losses) and a Giannis who thundered after the break (he finished with 43 points and 12 rebounds). The Greek never abandons, he does not consider any party expendable, he always presses. But sometimes there is simply no way. And this was one of those nights.

CELTICS 99-KNICKS 75

Express revenge. After the horrendous defeat at Madison, where they gave up a 25-point lead and suffered one of the ugliest setbacks of a course full of ugly setbacks, the Celtics liquified the Knicks (99-75) at the Garden. And the two teams shared (1-1) this double duel that leaves both 19-21, in the same ugly situation, tenth and eleventh from the East, hanging from the play in and with the same losses as the Hawks, another tremendous disappointment in their Conference. We’ll see if any of the three are even out of the play-off.

The Knicks, on a horrible shooting day, played the first nine minutes (14-22) well. Later, they fell asphyxiated by the defense of a Celtics that escaped in the third quarter. Thibodeau’s men scored 16, 18 and 15 points in the second, third and fourth sets. A horror which this time did not include resurrection against some Celtics to whom, in attack, it was enough Jaylen Brown’s first career triple-double: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists. Discreet Jayson Tatum finished with 19 points and Richardson contributed 17 from the bench. For the Knicks, who added Fournier to their extensive casualty list, 19 points from RJ Barrett… but with 21 shots. Neither Randle nor Burks had aim and all the production of the bench was summarized in the 6 points of Grimes. A disaster.

PISTONS 97-MAGIC 92

In Michigan the two worst teams in the NBA faced each other, by some margin: now 8-30 the Pistons and 7-33 the Magic. The next team with the fewest wins, the Houston Rockets, has 11. The Pistons finished 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games, but since the calendar change they have beaten Spurs, Bucks and Magic. They add three victories in five games and abandon a last position that is for the Magic, who now have eight losses in a row and who continue to lose tight games, with many casualties, this time a bad game from the brilliant rookie Franz Wagner, weightless production (19 + 8 + 6) of a Cole Anthony very weak in defense and good contribution from two veterans who smell like a transfer or buyout before the market close : 28 points from Gary Harris and 13 from Terrence Ross. In the Pistons, Trey Lyles appeared in the fourth quarter (he finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds) and Diallo added 17 points and 6 rebounds. Bey finished at 16 + 6 and Cade Cunningham closed with 12 points, 5 assists and poor shooting (0/5 in triples).

