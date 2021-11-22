11/22/2021

The service sector increased its turnover by 16.6% in September With respect to the same month of 2020, a rate two tenths higher than that of August, although more than 40 points lower than that of April, when the largest rebound in the historical series was registered, as reported this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE ).

With the advance of September, the services chain seven consecutive months of year-on-year promotions after a year of falls as a result of the pandemic.

Within the services, the hospitality (accommodation services and food and beverage services) was the sector that increased its sales the most in September, 60.8% in relation to the same month of 2020. Specifically, accommodation services almost tripled their sales in September in the interannual rate (+ 180.8%), while food and beverage services billed a 33.2% more.

Along with these activities, but outside the hospitality industry, the increased sales of travel agencies and tour operators, which tripled (+ 209.1%), and air transport, which multiplied them by more than two (+ 118.2%).

In monthly terms and in seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, the services sector posted a 1.6% monthly increase in sales in September, its highest increase since June.

For the sixth consecutive month and after more than a year of falls, employment in the service sector grew in September, and it did so at an interannual rate of 3%, a rate four tenths higher than that of August. The Balearic Islands was the community that most increased job creation in the services sector in the month of September, with a year-on-year increase of 10.8%.