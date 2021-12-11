12/10/2021 at 8:46 PM CET

Astralpool CN Sabadell successfully beat Hungarian Ferencvaros 11-6 in the first match of group E of the Euroleague played in their pool in Can Llong.

CNS

FER

CN Sabadell (8 + 3)

Ester; Ortiz (-), Games (-), Van der Sloot (4.2p), Serrano (-), Steffens (1), Casado (-), García (-), Forca (2), Keuning (1), Pérez (-), González (3), Carrasco

Ferencvaros (5 + 1)

Neszmely, Petik (-), Mate (-), Valentin (-), Pocze (-), Kovesdi (-), Koopman (1), Illes (3,1p), Kuna (1), Valyi (-), Toth (-), Domsodi (1)

Referees

Savinovic (Croatia) and Markopoulou (Greece)

Balance in the first quarter, with Ferencvaros taking the initiative on the scoreboard from the 0-1 of the Dutch Koopman with the response of his compatriot from Sabadell, Sabrina Van der Sloot for a succession of draws until 3-3.

CN Sabadell cemented their victory in the second quarter, two goals from Irene González, plus two more from a penalty from Van der Sloot plus another from her compatriot Keuning, opened a gap of three goals (8-5) with the only reply from Anna Illes in the Central Europeans.

In the last two rooms, David Palma’s players tightened in defense with Laura Ester at their level, fitting just so much.

In attack, new goals from González and Forca, plus the first from Maggie Steffens, were enough to achieve the final victory 11-6.

CN Sabadell will play this Saturday (12:45 pm) against the Hungarian Dunaujvaros with many options to qualify automatically if they win.