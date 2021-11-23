Updated Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – 17:22

The hospitality sector has rejected the possibility that, as the Ministry of Health plans, bars and restaurants are restricted again due to the increase in Covid infections in our country. “It is not understandable a much more restrictive health traffic light than the one that existed a year ago,” says Hostelera de Espaa, an association that brought together the more than 300,000 locals in the sector that existed before the pandemic.

The Public Health Commission discussed this Tuesday the nuances of a new document of guidance on measures to control Covid in this new stage, the so-called Covid traffic light.

The document establishes, for example, capacity limitations in hotels and restaurants in levels 1 and 2, and also for nightlife and even return to limitations on tables and hours in areas with the highest incidence of contagion.

The hoteliers They do not want to return to a situation similar to that of last year, especially at the gates of a Christmas campaign that promises to be good. It should be remembered that the past parties were marked by capacity limitations and practically Christmas dinners could not be held in establishments, since the tables were limited to six people.

Now, however, with more than 89% of the population vaccinated, the sector believes that these measures involve “repositioning the hotel industry as the focus of contagion” and “criminalize” entrepreneurs. They also say that last year’s experience “showed that the restriction in hotel establishments leads to an increase in consumption in private spaces”, with a higher risk of contagion, according to the complaint.

Covid passport

“If these restrictions are put in place, compensation will be necessary for the hoteliers who have been suffering from irreparable losses that affect their income and put jobs at risk, “they lament in a statement.

For nightlife it is worse, since businesses have been closed for practically the whole of this pandemic and opened at the end of summer.

The sector does not see the generalized implementation of the Covid passport viable to be able to enter the premises, as do other countries such as France, due to the difficulties that there will be to control the doors of the establishments (in France it is done by the waiter himself) and the digital divide at certain ages.

In addition, they denounce that its use in this regard has not yet been regulated. In theory, the Covid passport (document that certifies that the user is vaccinated or has a negative PCR test) was created to facilitate mobility between countries within the EU. It was, therefore, a tool for traveling, to speed up controls at ports and airports.

Some countries, such as France, began to use it in other areas to force people to get vaccinated, and so do some autonomous communities, but the tourism sector (hotels, hoteliers …) have always ruled out demanding it in a generalized way, arguing that Spain is one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate.

