The Angels. The city with the most stars in the world per square meter. That’s where you want to shine this Sunday (evening from 02:00, Eurosport) Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO). The 29-year-old from Torrelavega makes his debut in the United States and makes it a fight that he has been waiting for a long time. He has been a four-time European super welterweight champion and the opportunity before him (WBC World Qualifying) should have come before him, but the pandemic has slowed him down.

Sebastián Fundora awaits him at the Staples Center (17-0-1, 12 KO). The 23-year-old American is nicknamed ‘The Infernal Tower’ and it is not by chance. Measures 1.97 meters (heavyweight height), with 2.03 wingspan, and manages to weigh 69.85 kg. A prodigy. “His size is the most complicated, but I have been doing a lot of sparring with people of his height and who have much greater weight. It does not worry me,” admits the Spanish in the podcast ‘KO a la Carrera’.

That factor and the passage of time is what the combat revolves around. García has not boxed since December 2020 and Fundora did so in May, although the Spaniard does not worry either. “I have not stopped training. It will not be a problem“, he admits. Sergio is a man with few words, but he speaks abundantly in the ring. Peace of mind is another of his hallmarks.”In the locker room, before the fight it can be in 35 beats“, they reveal from their team. Another prodigy.

Both are facing the fight that can change their lives. For García it would be the fight that would do justice and open the doors to a world title (If he wins he will dispute it yes or yes). While, Fundora is before the lawsuit that would serve as confirmation. He has had a very careful career and now he must show. “As for the difference between rivals, it is clear that he has not had the demanding fights that I have had,” says ‘El Niño’. With all those incentives, the fight is presented in a 50-50. Fundora, despite his size, is a fighter who likes to box at close range. He handles well, although the more he shortens the terrain, the better Sergio will do, who is capable of imposing an infernal pace. The Spaniard is not the first time he has gone out (he gave a recital before Cheeseman to retain the European) and he knows that being fuel in his style, he does not have to fear being the visitor. He has everything to face to shine in the best scenario (they are the co-star of Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz). This is the moment you’ve been waiting for so long. The hour of the ‘Child’.