La Casa de los Famosos fails after Celia Lora's departure

The famous reality show of The House of the Famous It has lost a great rating after the elimination of the controversial influencer Celia Lora, something that the producers did not see coming at all, but it was more than certain that it would happen.

That’s right, the rating of La Casa de los Famosos plummets after the elimination by Celia Lora, Roberto Romano and Gaby Spanic.

The truth is that La Casa de los Famosos has become one of the most controversial programs on Hispanic television in the United States and this is thanks to the controversial participants who are part of this new reality show produced and broadcast by the Telemundo network.

After days of high ratings, the broadcast presented its lowest audience of the season, which arouses the concern of the television executives.

However, what is most striking is that this decline has occurred since the elimination of Celia Lora, Roberto Romano and Gaby Spanic, considered by the public as the most controversial participants.

According to information that was published by the site Produ on social networks, last Wednesday, October 20, a total audience of 964 thousand viewers was registered, while in the segment of young adults it obtained only 368 thousand.

It should be noted that these figures do not exceed those of ‘What happens to my family?’ and ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe’ from Univisión, Telemundo’s competition.

This is how the same site reported weeks ago that on Monday, October 4, the date on which it was announced that Celia Lora was the sixth eliminated from the show, an audience of 1.4 million was registered.

In addition, a similar case occurred with Roberto Romano, who one day after his elimination returned to face his teammates for accusations of manipulation.

However, it should be noted that the only culprit for this decline has been the public, who week after week has been in charge of removing the most controversial participants from the broadcast, which causes the controversies within the house to be less and therefore , it is no longer attractive to watch the show.

Despite this, it is important to note that Telemundo television is already thinking about a second season.

La Casa de los Famosos is broadcast exclusively on Telemundo and the television station’s website is broadcast 24/7 of everything that happens within the show, while a summary with the best of the day is broadcast on television.